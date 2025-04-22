Another straightforward maintenance patch, and quite short, but hey, this means the list of big issues is growing smaller by the minute:

New: You can now fast forward feedback lines while interacting with the notepad. Just click on the same notepad row while the line is typing to complete it.

New: Steam Deck improvements across the board. Give it a try and let us know! Should be verified soon.

Fix: The new option to disable camera effects for those players sensible to motion sickness was enabled by default for new customers. Please, make sure you have the option "Disable camera effects" unchecked if you want to see all the fancy camera animations.

Fix: A certain puzzle involving the morgue could get unfairly difficult to solve depending on which documents you had read at that point, and in which order. This is now better streamlined.

Fix: Similarly, a certain puzzle in the topmost floor could get confusing depending on the order of actions performed to solve it. Also, it was easy to miss a cool spooky moment. All this section has been revised and tweaked for that extra oomph of horror and much less frustration.

Non-linear adventures are painful to do, folks.

Tweak: Behind the scenes video player upgrades to resolve potential rare issues on Windows. Performance should be improved as well in the case of older computers.

Mac: Related to the above, important video issues were resolved that could block your progress. You can now properly solve a certain puzzle in the High Risk section at 12AM. Also, a particular video involving a crayon was not playing either — now it does!

Mac: We are aware of a recurring problem involving cutscenes suddenly missing audio and the team is actively working on the fix. While far from the ideal workaround, you can quit and restart the game to temporarily have audio in cutscenes again. This is the last known issue remaining on this platform — almost there!