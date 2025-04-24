Hello, Pilots!

This is the Steam® version "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2" team.





Server maintenance will be performed on the following schedule.



◇Date & Time

[PDT] 04/23/2025 22:00 – 04/24/2025 01:00 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 04/24/2025 07:00 – 04/24/2025 10:00 [Scheduled]



◇Maintenance Details

・Application Update file ver.0192

・Supply Drop Lineup Update



※Please note that you will not be able to log in to the game during the maintenance.

※The end time may vary depending on the maintenance status. Please understand this in advance.

※Entering the maintenance during matching may cause unexpected errors.

Please log out of the game before maintenance.



We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

We look forward to your continued support of "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2".



[PDT] 04/24/2025 / [CEST] 04/24/2025 Updated content is listed below.





■2nd Anniversary Celebration Pre-event

Starting from [PDT] 04/24/2025 / [CEST] 04/24/2025, 2nd Anniversary Celebration Pre-event will begin.

■Period

[PDT] 04/24/2025 01:00 – 05/14/2025 21:59 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 04/24/2025 10:00 – 05/15/2025 06:59 [Scheduled]

※You can check the information below for more details.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1367080/view/546733396762558467





■[#4] COST 750 guaranteed STEP UP Supply Drop

Starting from [PDT] 04/24/2025 / [CEST] 04/24/2025, [#4] COST 750 Guaranteed STEP UP Supply Drop will begin.





■Period

[PDT] 04/24/2025 01:00 – 04/30/2025 21:30 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 04/24/2025 10:00 – 05/01/2025 06:30 [Scheduled]



■Content

A Supply Drop, in which 10 consecutive Supply Drops can be requested up to STEP3.

The STEP will progress by 1 each time you perform a request, as STEP1 → STEP2 → STEP3.

After STEP3 is requested, Boosted Supply Drop will be over.

・STEP1 (15 tokens): 1 COST 750 MS guaranteed! + 50 % token off!

・STEP2 (30 tokens): 2 COST 750 MS guaranteed! + 100 ★★★ Mechanic tickets as a bonus!

・STEP3 (30 tokens): 2 COST 750 MS guaranteed! + 100 ★★★★ Mechanic tickets as a bonus!



■List of the MS

Guaranteed MS will be drawn randomly from the list below.



Nu Gundam LV2

General MS

For ground/space MAP





Sazabi LV2

General MS

For ground/space MAP





Jagd Doga (GG) LV3

Raid MS

For ground/space MAP





Jagd Doga (QA) LV3

Support MS

For ground/space MAP





※Same supplies will be drawn as the ongoing Supply Drops.

For details, please check the [Item List].





■Full Armor Over.on guaranteed STEP UP Supply Drop

Starting from [PDT] 04/24/2025 / [CEST] 04/24/2025,

Full Armor Over.on LV1 guaranteed STEP UP Supply Drop will begin.





■Period

[PDT] 04/24/2025 01:00 – 04/30/2025 21:30 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 04/24/2025 10:00 – 05/01/2025 06:30 [Scheduled]



■Content

A Supply Drop, in which 10 consecutive Supply Drops can be requested up to STEP7.

The STEP will progress by 1 each time you perform a request,

as STEP1 → STEP2 → STEP3 → STEP4 → STEP5→ STEP6 → STEP7.

Once you reach STEP7, the Boosted Supply Drop will end.

・STEP1 (15 Tokens): Tokens 50% OFF!

・STEP2 (30 Tokens): 50 ★★★★ Mechanic tickets as a bonus!

・STEP3 (30 Tokens): 50 ★★★★ Modification kits as a bonus!

・STEP4 (30 Tokens): ★★★★ Materials Drop Rate x2!

・STEP5 (30 Tokens): ★★★★ Materials Drop Rate x3! + 100 ★★★★ Mechanic tickets as a bonus!

・STEP6 (30 Tokens): ★★★★ Materials Drop Rate x3! + 100 ★★★★ Modification kits as a bonus!

・STEP7 (30 Tokens): 1 Guaranteed “Full Armor Over.on LV1”!!

+ custom part “Category Sp ATK Program [Support] LV1” as bonus!



■Custom part

◎Category Sp ATK Program [Support] LV1

・Can only be equipped to Support category.

Increases damage dealt to enemy in favorable unit type.





※Same supplies will be drawn as the ongoing Supply Drops.

For details, please check the [Item List].





■Notice of “Limited Supply Drop!! Gundam G07”

Starting from [PDT] 04/24/2025 / [CEST] 04/24/2025, a Limited Supply Drop with a MS drop rate boosted event will begin.





■Period

[PDT] 04/24/2025 01:00 – 04/30/2025 21:30 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 04/24/2025 10:00 – 05/01/2025 06:30 [Scheduled]



■Contents

During the period, “Limited Supply Drop (Once / 10 Times)” can be requested from the material counter.

During the Limited Supply Drop, Gundam G07’s drop rate will be increased.



■Featured material with a Big Boost to its supply drop rate

In the Limited Supply Drop, drop rate on each unit LV and weapon will be affected respectively.

◎Supply drop rate increase① (Item Amount 1)

・★★★ Gundam G07 LV1 (General unit, ground/space uses, cost: 500)

◎Supply drop rate increase② (Item Amount 1)

・★★★ Gundam G07 LV2 (General unit, ground/space uses, cost: 550)

◎Supply drop rate increase③ (Item Amount 1)

・★ G7 Beam Saber LV2



■Supply Drops that are affected by the drop rate increase

・Limited Supply Drop



※Materials those can be received from this Limited Supply Drop will be as same as the current normal Supply Drop lineup.

Differing from the standard Supply Drop, only the specified items in the Limited Supply Drop will be boosted.

※Drop rate increases of the Limited Supply Drop will affect the units of each LV and the units’ main weapon differently.

While LV 1-2 unit and weapons are affected by the drop rate increases as below.

・LV1 Unit’s drop rate increased by “3%”

・LV2 Unit’s drop rate increased by “3%”

・Main weapons’ drop rate Increase “3％”

The Supply Drop rate increases is made by the reducing the drop rate of “★” rarity items.

※Regarding the detailed lineup of the Limited Supply Drop, please check [Item List].

※The amount of tokens required to request a Limited Supply Drop is the same as normal Supply Drop.

(Once – 3 tokens / 10 Times – 30 tokens)

※Please also make sure to check the event schedule so that you will not miss anything.



■Notice of Supply Drop Lineup “Full Armor Over.on”

Supply Drop Lineup has been updated.





■Period

[PDT] 04/24/2025 01:00 – 04/30/2025 21:30 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 04/24/2025 10:00 – 05/01/2025 06:30 [Scheduled]



■Added New Materials

■Unit

・★★★★ Full Armor Over.on LV1 (Support unit, ground/space uses, cost: 650)

※The above MS is eligible for the Monthly MS Bonus Unit.



■Mobile Suit Features

・Support unit with cost of 650.

・A full-armor custom with increased firepower and armor on the Over.on.

・This MS was one of the handmade MS plans devised by Scirocco that is designed for basic performance only,

which makes it basically a Gundam version of The-O.

“Full Armor Over.on” was developed by converting the blueprints and parts of the spare unit and

the Full Armor Hyaku Shiki Kai.

・Its armament mainly follows the Full Armor Hyaku Shiki Kai,

including a large number of beam armaments andmissiles.

In addition, the chest is equipped with a high mega cannon and reflector panels, making it a highly survivable MS.

・Can be deployed both on the Ground and in Space.

https://bo2.ggame.jp/images/info/2025/02/56927f85d76c75e58b96ade7b380bbd3.mp4



※This video may not be representative of the actual product.

※Please also make sure to have a check to the event schedule so that you will not miss anything.



Skill “Grimoire (White) LV2”

・When the unit’s HP falls below a certain threshold, this skill will automatically activate once for a duration.

・Increases the attack power.

・Reduces the damage received from the enemy units.

・Reduces the reaction to damage from melee weapons, excluding melee attacks and tackles that cause knockdown.

・The performance of compatible weapons changes with this skill.

※ The sub-weapons “High Mega Cannon” and “Reflector Panel” are the affected weapons.

・When the skill activates, enemy units within a certain range will have their melee weapon actions

(excluding some of them) and high-speed movement temporarily slowed.



Sub-weapon “High Mega Cannon”

・While Skill “Grimoire (White) LV2” is active, attack power increases, and focus time is reduced.



Sub-weapon “Reflector Panel”

・Normally, damage and reaction from beam-type shooting attacks received around the reflector are reduced.

While Skill “Grimoire (White) LV2” is active, this effect extends to the entire body.

Additionally, the reflector’s deployment duration is increased,

and the recovery time after weapon overheating is shortened.



Skill “High-Performance Radar LV4”

・The effective range of the radar is expanded.

If the unit’s head HP is at its maximum,

enemy units which stay at a position within the radar range will be displayed on the radar.



■Exclusive pilot item as a Bonus for the 10 Consecutive Supply Drops!

Beginning from [PDT] 04/24/2025 01:00 / [CEST] 04/24/2025 10:00,

1 random exclusive pilot item as a bonus can be obtained from 10 consecutive drops.





■Period

[PDT] 04/24/2025 01:00 – 04/30/2025 21:30 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 04/24/2025 10:00 – 05/01/2025 06:30 [Scheduled]



■Supply Drop with Bonus Items

Normal 10-consecutive Supply Drops



■Bonus Item Contents (get 1 of the 2 items randomly listed below)

■Wear

Normal Suit: Mashiro

■Accessory

Helmet: Mashiro

※Requesting 10-Consecutive Supply Drops during the campaign will grant you an additional 11th supply drop,

and get 1 extra item.

※Single Supply Drop is NOT applied with this benefit.

The bonus item will not be awarded even if you request the 1-Attempt Supply Drop ten times in a row.



■Other materials

⇒ Information about newly added materials

■New added upper LV units

・★★★★ Nu Gundam LV2 (General unit, ground/space uses, cost: 750)

・★★★★ Sazabi LV2 (General unit, ground/space uses, cost: 750)

・★★★ Jagd Doga (GG) LV3 (Raid unit, ground/space uses, cost: 750)

・★★★ Jagd Doga (QA) LV3 (Support unit, ground/space uses, cost: 750)

・★★★ Gundam G07 LV2 (General unit, ground/space uses, cost: 550)

※All ★★★ and ★★★★ units are eligible for the Monthly MS Bonus Unit.





■Removed Materials from the Supply Drop

Some materials are removed from the supply drop lineup.

※For more information regarding the updated supply drop lineup, please refer to the [Supply Drop List].



■Notice of [Big Boost to Supply Drop Rates Campaign]

Some of the newly added materials will have a boost to their supply drop rates for a limited time.

■Period

[PDT] 04/24/2025 01:00 – 04/30/2025 21:30 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 04/24/2025 10:00 – 05/01/2025 06:30 [Scheduled]

■Featured material that will benefit from the Big Boost to its Supply Rate

・★★★★ Full Armor Over.on LV1 (Support unit, ground/space uses, cost: 650)

■Supply Drops that will benefit from Big Boost to Supply Rates

・Normal Supply Drop

※After the end of the campaign, all supply drop rates will be the same as other materials.





■May 2025 Premium Login Bonus



◎[PDT] 04/30/2025 13:00 – 05/10/2025 12:59

◎[CEST] 04/30/2025 22:00 – 05/10/2025 21:59



・List of items you can get

MS: ★★★★ Hi-Nu Gundam LV1

Other: Mechanic ticket [★★★★]–[★★★★★], Modification kit [★★★]–[★★★★],

Hanger usage permission <At the beginning of the month>, DP, Token



◎[PDT] 05/10/2025 13:00 – 05/20/2025 12:59

◎[CEST] 05/10/2025 22:00 – 05/20/2025 21:59



・List of items you can get

MS: ★★★ Loto LV1

Others: [★] – [★★★] Modification kits, Hanger usage permission ＜The middle of the month＞, DP, Token



◎[PDT] 05/20/2025 13:00 – 05/31/2025 12:59

◎[CEST] 05/20/2025 22:00 – 05/31/2025 21:59



・List of items you can get

MS: ★★★ Full Armor Alex LV1

Others: [★] – [★★★] Modification kits, Hanger usage permission ＜At the end of the month＞, DP, Token

※When you acquire the Hangar usage permission, the dedicated hangar of the reinforcement facility will be opened.

※Hangars have early, mid, and late slots, and each of these slots will be opened in the duration

in which the permission to use the hangar is acquired.

※All hangars opened by the usage right will become unavailable at the end of the month

in which the usage rights are acquired ([PDT] 12:59 / [CEST] 21:59 on the day).

(If the end of the month arrives in the middle of storing the MS,

it will be unavailable after the MS enhancement is completed.)





■MAP

◎New MAP Mining City







■Unit adjustment

◎Unit adjustment of the month will be update on [PDT] 05/01/2025 / [CEST] 05/01/2025.



■New Materials for exchange are added to Recycle Counter.

⇒ Information about newly added materials

■Units

・★★ Aggjin LV1 added



※The materials mentioned above will be available at the Recycle Counter, from [JST] 04/24/2025 – 04/25/2025.





■New Materials for exchange are added to DP exchange Counter.

⇒ Information about newly added materials

■Units

・★★★ Gundam GP01 [Aqua] LV2 added







■Rating Match/Quick Match Game Modes are updated.

※There may be differences about the game mode with the information above,

which were introduced during the previous update regarding [Possible Game Modes].





■Some MS spec is adjusted for the Situation Battle “The Ace”.

■Adjusted MS

◎Team A

・Full Armor Gundam

⇒ Greater MS spec

・Heavy Gundam

⇒ Greater MS spec

・GM Sniper II

⇒ Greater MS spec, grant skill “Emergency Evasion System LV1”

・GM Sniper Custom

⇒ Greater MS spec, grant skills “Emergency Evasion System LV1” and “High-Performance Balancer LV1”

・GM Light Armor

⇒ Greater MS spec





■Schedule for this week's weekend-only battle

◎Weekend-only battle schedule

・[PDT] 04/24/2025 12:00 – 04/27/2025 11:59

・[CEST] 04/24/2025 21:00 – 04/27/2025 20:59

◎Special Rules

・"Mix-up", "Simple Battle", "Shuffle Target", "Brawl Match" and "Duel Match" will be held in every 2 hours.

・Situation Battle “The Ace” will be held.





■Next Clan Match Schedule

Please refer, here for the next Clan Match schedule and reward collection period.

For an overview of the Clan Match, please refer here.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1367080/view/3696937262747690435





■Fixes

◎Unit

・In “Jagd Doga (GG)”, the sound effect of emergency evasive action were not occurring correctly and now is fixed.

◎Weapon

・In “Jegan [ECOAS Type]” and “Slyfrail”, blast damage and damage reactions were not reduced by using the skill

“Explosive Reactive Armor” and the custom part “Blast Reduction Armor” when equipped with the sub-weapon

“Sticky Grenade” and now is fixed.

◎Battle

・In sub-weapon “Beam Reflector” and the skill “Chest Beam Diffusion Field”,

the generated field was unintentionally affecting attacks other than beam-attribute and now is fixed.





The latest information will be posted on STEAM News and our X (Twitter) in the future.

https://x.com/pc_gbo2



We look forward to your continued support of "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2".