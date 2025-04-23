Patch Notes 1.12
Changes
-
Significantly improved performance optimization in combat scenes
-
improved performance optimization in the world map and base
-
improved performance optimization for on-map gameplay
Fixes
-
Fixed an issue that allowed the final boss to move in unintended ways, potentially crashing the game
-
Fixed a variety of issues with unit interaction and battlesaving
-
Fixed issues with Wreathed in Flame and post battle interaction
-
Fixed issues with Repulsor Shield and post battle interaction
-
Fixed issues with Bleed and post battle interaction
-
Fixed issues with units dying on Demonic and not causing a game over in certain cases
-
Fixed an issue with the side objective for 0 unit deaths not ticking in certain cases
