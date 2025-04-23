Patch Notes 1.12

improved performance optimization in the world map and base

Fixed an issue that allowed the final boss to move in unintended ways, potentially crashing the game

Fixed a variety of issues with unit interaction and battlesaving

Fixed issues with Wreathed in Flame and post battle interaction

Fixed issues with Repulsor Shield and post battle interaction

Fixed issues with Bleed and post battle interaction

Fixed issues with units dying on Demonic and not causing a game over in certain cases