 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
23 April 2025 Build 18183351 Edited 23 April 2025 – 18:46:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes 1.12

Changes

  • Significantly improved performance optimization in combat scenes

  • improved performance optimization in the world map and base

  • improved performance optimization for on-map gameplay

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that allowed the final boss to move in unintended ways, potentially crashing the game

  • Fixed a variety of issues with unit interaction and battlesaving

  • Fixed issues with Wreathed in Flame and post battle interaction

  • Fixed issues with Repulsor Shield and post battle interaction

  • Fixed issues with Bleed and post battle interaction

  • Fixed issues with units dying on Demonic and not causing a game over in certain cases

  • Fixed an issue with the side objective for 0 unit deaths not ticking in certain cases

Changed files in this update

Depot 2446601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link