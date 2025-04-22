 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18183321 Edited 22 April 2025 – 16:26:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Finetuned dumpster physics and added in custom dumpsters for 2yard, 4yard, 6yard
A known issue is dumpster lids still getting stuck, I am actively working on a fix for it but if they cause an issue you can toggle them off in the options menu

Changed files in this update

Depot 3219551
  • Loading history…
