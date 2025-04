I’ve completed the constellation unlocked after Village T2 by adding a mine upgrade, allowing more miners to work there—up to a limit of 10 miners per mine.

You’ll also notice the beginning of the graphical overhaul for the constellation, which should make it more colorful and lively.

Additionally, I’ve optimized the behavior of crafting jobs that use a workstation, so they now properly release it once they’re done. Hopefully, this will fix the issues.