With this update, we had to make a hard decision.

Our colouring system was causing some issues in some porbles and causing errors when players tried to evolve them.

We are working on fixing it, but it will take some days to have them all working as intended. So we opted for a bit more dramatic move. You should be able to evolve all porbles that can be evolved to Majesty 3 fine. But in the cases where the dyes would cause a problem, the dyes will be removed.

To make up for this, a COMPENSATION CODE TO BE RELEASED IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS which will include enough dyes to set your porbles back to being the living canvas you always wanted.

We are also aware of some areas that are causing some issues with quest progress, and we are fixing them (many already are in test stage) and will be pushed as soon as possible, hopefully tomorrow

Here is the full list of this update log

Version 1.0.6

MAJOR BUG FIXES

Fixed an error when evolving to Majesty 3 with dyed porbles for some species that was causing errors and not allowing the evolutions. In those cases, the Porble will evolve but lose custom colours. (COMPENSATION CODE TO BE RELEASED IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS)

BUG FIXES

Prevention of the Fusion UI from allowing you to place 1st level majesty stones when doing more advanced majesty evolutions in some altars.

Some baddie battles with broken Porbles (black boxes) were fixed

Image fixes in some porbles

OPTMIZATION

Moving platforms now pause when players open menus, avoiding void falls

Cleaning of some dialogues (minor typos)

QOL

Carry on work with the antivirus companies to fully whitelist all files in the game to prevent false risk warnings

Thanks for the support, and we will carry on trying to make Portal Fantasy the best game we can make.

Found something weird in the game? Please report it in the Steam discussion group, and we will try and sort it as fast as possible.