Hi everyone,

This update brings automatic saving to the game (no, not automatic saving for the goalkeeper ;).

Using the settings menu on the right-hand side of the screen (where you can now also find the sound settings), you can choose between two modes of autosave: one sets the number of minutes after which the game should save. The other sets the number of weeks after which the game should save. You can use both or just one of them, set the value to 0 to disable autosave. Saving happens at the beginning of a new week.

Further improvements are:

Search results in the transfer market can now be sorted

The international teams for the Master League were adjusted in strength, so winning the ML is not so easy anymore

Your current contract duration is shown in the overview screen, and it can also be displayed in the blue info labels at the bottom of the screen

After a successful focus training, the gained strength is shown. Sometimes it was too small to make a visible difference in the player table

Missing translations were added

Have fun with the changes!