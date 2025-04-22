 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18182510 Edited 22 April 2025 – 12:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
A fix for morphing wave files that were recorded with Windows 11 Sound Recorder. A fix for a rare internal file playback problem and misc. minor updates.

Windows MorphVOX Pro 5 Content Depot 1529571
Windows German MorphVOX Pro 5 - Lang - German Depot 1529572
Windows Spanish - Spain MorphVOX Pro 5 - Lang - Spanish Depot 1529573
Windows Japanese MorphVOX Pro 5 - Lang - Japanese Depot 1529574
Windows Korean MorphVOX Pro 5 - Lang - Korean Depot 1529575
Windows Simplified Chinese MorphVOX Pro 5 - Lang - Chinese Depot 1529576
