In addition, we have also implemented the first version of our weapons cosmetic support system, which is the mechanic that we will use to begin including Kickstarter and Omni Edition exclusive skins, as well as level-locked skins.

0.16.1 PATCH NOTES

NOTABLE KNOWN ISSUES

Infectors may become invisible in PVP testing and Wave Survival when killed by another enemy

Spawn area protection in PVP may break after changing teams

Crouching and pausing are bound to the same input on steam deck/controller. you can work around this by rebinding the input in settings or steam input.

Mouse cursors are sometimes automatically hidden in certain menus. The mouse is still active, you can work around this by clicking (blindly!) or by using alt+tab.

CONTENT

Added weapon cosmetics support Added several Kickstarter-exclusive skins Added several Omni Edition-exclusive skins Added some level-locked skins

[Area-12] Re-added logistics office area before the jump down in Chapter 1

[Antarctica] Added several new report lines when using the investigation system

[Antarctica] Added a rumble effect that accompanies spires becoming angry after the hospital

GAMEPLAY & QUALITY OF LIFE

Fixed a bug where players would fall through the map while vaulting—if anyone still experiences this bug please be sure to report it with as many details as possible (this was a tricky one to pin down)!

Added voice activity and voice chat toggles to allow for voice chat without the need for push-to-talk

[Antarctica] Added new checkpoint that allows players to skip the ice walk intro

[Antarctica] Objectives have been modified to be more descriptive & lore-friendly

[Antarctica] Added a red light to tower outside the research center that guides players to it after walking outside Adjusted objective and narrative flow after the first upload, giving players more clear direction on what they need to do

[Antarctica] Several elements like penguins and 610 in hospital are now shootable

[Antarctica] Added a NSIS-4 Map journal entry players pickup during the Markus house sequence

[Antarctica] Added tip messages telling the player to turn on memetic vision to see footsteps, at the shipping building and at Markus house

[Antarctica] Increased enemy count slightly in part 1 as well as the final defense

[Antarctica] Enhanced generator restart sequence that will require players to possibly change their route back when they exit the generator area

[Antarctica] Adjusted the lightpole crossing moment to be easier to do

[Area-12] Adjusted medical office door squid aggressiveness by reducing the radius where players will always die if they enter it when he is angry

VISUALS

[Area-12] Added a better Area-12 sign next to the blastdoor entering the Parking Garage

[Area-12] Added better lighting on the watergushing asset in the panopticon

[Antarctica] Adjusted fidelity of the no man’s land cravase section to have less popping terrain

Improved SCP-610 Sentry locomotion animation to be better telegraphed and less slide-ey

Improved gore visuals on SCP-610 Golem

Improved hit reactions on SCP-610 Golem

Improved sharpness of some images and buttons in the UI

AUDIO

Fixed several instances of subtitles not matching speech

FIXES & OPTIMIZATIONS

Fixed Antarctica wave defense audio being misaligned for a short time on clients

Fixed a persistent GPU crash resulting from Gore cleanup

Added voice indicator to show when voice is transmitting

Fixed fire not showing correctly on SCP-610

Fixed checkpoints not loading when restarting a match of Ghosts of the South Gate

Fixed a crash in interaction after an item was destroyed during hold interaction

Fixed navigation not updating on no environmental hazard, causing AI to avoid them even once removed

Fixed a crash relating to object pooling

Fixed AI refusing to path through certain doorways

Fixed hit reactions not playing on SCP-610 while reanimating

Fixed team damage toggle not working

Fixed treat devs as admin and Devs Always Join not working

Fixed a crash due to FPSController Magazine sending

Moved blood splatters to use async traces, improving performance when there are many hits happening concurrently

Fixed hit sounds not playing on clients

[Enemies] 610 enemies will now collide with the player

[Area-12] Fixed a rubble asset in parking garage having incorrect collision before the pit

[Area-12] Fixed several doors which incorrectly hindered enemy pathing

[Area-12] Fixed several shutter doors that had incorrectly size door assets

[Area-12] Fixed several assets in Area-12 that had incorrect collision set, allowing players to move through them

[Area-12] Decreased the amount of objects that are loaded during the 3199 Nest section of Area-12 by splitting up that level

[Area-12] Fixed several heater assets that used incorrect material, resulting in them appearing grey and untextured

[Area-12] Fixed roof collapse sequence not killing enemies who were caught in the collapse reliably

[Area-12] Enemies in final defense sequence of the garage pit will now despawn eventually, freeing up system resources

[Area-12] Fixed several oil puddle assets that were not displaying correctly

[Area-12] Visually improved egg rolling sequence

[Area-12] Fixed some misaligned wall panels around the parking area

[Area-12] Minor lighting improvements in the parking area

[Area-12] Fixed Resonators in descent to hell immediately going for players instead of going for guards at the bottom of the ramp as intended

[Area-12] Fixed Resonators rarely spawning in the pit fight as intended

[Area-12] Fixed several gaps on some doorframes in Area-12

[Area-12] Fixed an issue where enemies could spawn in the pit after loading in to the post-pit checkpoint

[Antarctica] Fixed softlock issue in the Markus House objective when the host did not witness the upstairs conversation before it ended

[Antarctica] Fixed several spots where players could get stuck behind objects after vaulting

[Antarctica] Fixed shipping stickers appearing black and unreadable

[Antarctica] Fixed 610 hand in shipping building that was clipping through a box

[Antarctica] Fixed players being able to skip a dialogue trigger regarding the storm approaching shortly after passing the research platform

[Antarctica] Fixed several instances of object backfaces being visible

[Antarctica] Fixed issue where weather changes could be intermittent when travelling throughout the map

[Antarctica] Fixed objective trigger for entering the hospital to be larger to accommodate players entering from the secondary entrance

