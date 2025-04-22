KovaaK's 3.7.7 - Small Improvements & Improved Benchmark Limits
Hey everyone! This patch focuses on fixing some lingering bugs and expanding benchmark limits. Here's what’s new in 3.7.7:
🛠️ Bug Fixes
🐞 Fixed an issue where the Tracking Trainer was not working.
💥 Fixed a crash caused by selecting certain skins in the Weapon Settings menu.
🧩 Investigated and addressed issues with leaderboard scores being posted using older scenario versions.
❌ Fixed the missing Close ❎ button on leaderboard entries.
📋 Fixed a bug where Online Scenarios could sometimes show duplicate versions of the same scenario.
🎯 Fixed a long-standing issue where the Simple Aim Profile sometimes wouldn't apply correctly.
✨ Enhancements
🔄 Updated internal behavior so that edited/saved/uploaded scenarios are more easily highlighted or loaded.
📈 Increased benchmark limits:
- Scenario limit increased to 60
- Category limit increased to 14
- Rank limit increased to 22
Reminder that you can track your benchmarks at https://kovaaks.com/kovaaks/benchmark-tracker and create yours at https://kovaaks.com/kovaaks/benchmark-creator
📣Your Voice, Our Inspiration
As always, if you run into any issues or have feedback, let us know. Happy training! 💪
If you'd like to make translation corrections or suggestions, we invite you to visit our Translation Project: https://crowdin.com/project/kovaaks
