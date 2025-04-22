KovaaK's 3.7.7 - Small Improvements & Improved Benchmark Limits

Yesterday we hit a new all-time peak of concurrent players, thank you for the continued support!



Hey everyone! This patch focuses on fixing some lingering bugs and expanding benchmark limits. Here's what’s new in 3.7.7:

🛠️ Bug Fixes

🐞 Fixed an issue where the Tracking Trainer was not working.

💥 Fixed a crash caused by selecting certain skins in the Weapon Settings menu.

🧩 Investigated and addressed issues with leaderboard scores being posted using older scenario versions.

❌ Fixed the missing Close ❎ button on leaderboard entries.

📋 Fixed a bug where Online Scenarios could sometimes show duplicate versions of the same scenario.

🎯 Fixed a long-standing issue where the Simple Aim Profile sometimes wouldn't apply correctly.

✨ Enhancements

🔄 Updated internal behavior so that edited/saved/uploaded scenarios are more easily highlighted or loaded.

📈 Increased benchmark limits: Scenario limit increased to 60 Category limit increased to 14 Rank limit increased to 22



Reminder that you can track your benchmarks at https://kovaaks.com/kovaaks/benchmark-tracker and create yours at https://kovaaks.com/kovaaks/benchmark-creator

📣Your Voice, Our Inspiration

As always, if you run into any issues or have feedback, let us know. Happy training! 💪

Twitter, Discord, and Reddit!

If you'd like to make translation corrections or suggestions, we invite you to visit our Translation Project: https://crowdin.com/project/kovaaks