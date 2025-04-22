

Hey RATSHAKERs,

Our best RATgineers have been hard at work, cooking in the ducts and soldering in the dark.

They have emerged from the underbelly bearing offerings.

Small tweaks. Improved quality of life. Improvements, in slider form.

Field of View Slider: You may now stretch your FOV from 70 to 110.

Brightness Slider: Adjust from 0.5x to 1.5x.

Shake Sensitivity: Set the ratshaking power independently from the camera input.

Restart Button: The forbidden button now exists. It will erase all memory of your journey and return you to the first trembling step. Use it only if you are ready to be reborn.

Slider Readouts: Numbers now accompany your sliders. You may see the truth in digits, degrees & percentages.







Make sure to restart Steam to apply this update.

Thank you for playing RATSHAKER!

Keep shaking that RAT! 🐀

- Sunscorched Studios

No real rats were harmed in the development of RATSHAKER™.