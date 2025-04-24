 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18178370 Edited 24 April 2025 – 15:06:19 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
Ahoy Blitzers,

Thank you all for sharing your feedback on the new Mercenaries update, we’ve prepared a patch for the Beta Branch that fixes the following bugs:

  • Fixed a bug that caused the modifier tooltip to not go away on the deck results screen.

  • Fixed a bug that caused a x2 label to appear for discard modifiers.

  • Fixed Ember Egg's localized ability.

  • Fixed a bug that caused famished fish to only spawn 1 bubble effect from the first devour target.

  • Fixed a bug that kept the Shield Icon visible after breaking all armor on a hero.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the battle rewards to load slowly.

  • Fixed a bug that caused mercenary dialogue to have a dark alpha over its text when leveling up.

  • Fixed a bug that caused Runewood Staff to keep adding Thorns every aura check.

  • Fixed a bug that caused FPS spikes.

  • Faster reload times for puzzles!

  • Katana cards removed from the Chaotic Cauldron pool.

  • Fixed a bug that wouldn't show Cauldron Spells from the opponent when cast.

  • Fixed a bug that caused Rush minions to freeze the game if played on 2x speed.

  • Fixed a bug that caused swordmaster effects to not trigger.

  • Fixed a bug that caused some summon effects to not play correctly.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the summoning sickness overlay to go very dark.

  • Fixed a bug that caused Juniper to attack twice (visual bug)

  • Fixed a bug that caused Devoted Deckhand to not summon when devoured from deck.

Known Issues

  • In Chinese: Missing translation of Mercenaries' name upon unlocking them in the Tavern.

  • The Bazaar's name isn't translated in Chinese

  • Re-roll event still available with no item left, in the Bazaar.

