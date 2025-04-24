Ahoy Blitzers,
Thank you all for sharing your feedback on the new Mercenaries update, we’ve prepared a patch for the Beta Branch that fixes the following bugs:
-
Fixed a bug that caused the modifier tooltip to not go away on the deck results screen.
-
Fixed a bug that caused a x2 label to appear for discard modifiers.
-
Fixed Ember Egg's localized ability.
-
Fixed a bug that caused famished fish to only spawn 1 bubble effect from the first devour target.
-
Fixed a bug that kept the Shield Icon visible after breaking all armor on a hero.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the battle rewards to load slowly.
-
Fixed a bug that caused mercenary dialogue to have a dark alpha over its text when leveling up.
-
Fixed a bug that caused Runewood Staff to keep adding Thorns every aura check.
-
Fixed a bug that caused FPS spikes.
-
Faster reload times for puzzles!
-
Katana cards removed from the Chaotic Cauldron pool.
-
Fixed a bug that wouldn't show Cauldron Spells from the opponent when cast.
-
Fixed a bug that caused Rush minions to freeze the game if played on 2x speed.
-
Fixed a bug that caused swordmaster effects to not trigger.
-
Fixed a bug that caused some summon effects to not play correctly.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the summoning sickness overlay to go very dark.
-
Fixed a bug that caused Juniper to attack twice (visual bug)
-
Fixed a bug that caused Devoted Deckhand to not summon when devoured from deck.
Known Issues
-
In Chinese: Missing translation of Mercenaries' name upon unlocking them in the Tavern.
-
The Bazaar's name isn't translated in Chinese
-
Re-roll event still available with no item left, in the Bazaar.
