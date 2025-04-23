Hey all,

This patch introduces support for ray-traced reflections into Riven, among various quality of life fixes and improvements. Please note that Ray Tracing support in Riven is only available on RTX and above GPUs for Windows, and M3+ chips for Mac.

Added support for the player to look back behind them a bit further when on the boat in Tay.

Improved the lighting setup around the Survey Island elevator to bring it visually closer to the way it looked in the original Riven.

Added a confirmation window when deleting a photo in your Notebook.

Added engagement windows to the oven in the village on Jungle Island, and to the throne in Age 233.

(Windows and Mac only) Added cloth simulation to Gehn’s clothing.

Auto detect now supports auto-setting appropriate supersampling settings based on your scalability settings and platform type.

Macs now run the game in the Metal 3 RHI, simplifying the graphics pipeline for all supported Macs.

Fixed a random crash that could occur when DLSS is enabled and you exit the game normally.

Fixed a random crash that could occur when moving very quickly between two areas with different music playing.

Fixed a pesky cursor disappearing issue that could randomly occur for some users.

(Mac only) Implemented a workaround for auto detect not behaving well on Mac and sometimes setting too high of settings for what your Mac can handle. Auto detect will now use a specific set of rules based on the number of cores available on your Mac.

Fixed the player being unable to climb out of a particular water hole in the village basin.

Fixed double-clicking on ladders while fast travel on ladders is enabled causing the player to not actually travel anywhere at all.

Fixed levels loading visibly when loading save games made in certain areas of Riven.

Fixed book pages flipping back and forth when spamming page turns.