Hey all,
This patch introduces support for ray-traced reflections into Riven, among various quality of life fixes and improvements. Please note that Ray Tracing support in Riven is only available on RTX and above GPUs for Windows, and M3+ chips for Mac.
Global
Features
-
Added Ray Tracing support for Windows and M3+ Macs.
-
Macs now run the game in the Metal 3 RHI, simplifying the graphics pipeline for all supported Macs.
-
Auto detect now supports auto-setting appropriate supersampling settings based on your scalability settings and platform type.
-
(Windows and Mac only) Added cloth simulation to Gehn’s clothing.
-
Added support for Intel XeSS and TSR supersampling.
-
(Windows only) DLSS updated to version 4.0.
-
Added engagement windows to the oven in the village on Jungle Island, and to the throne in Age 233.
-
Added a confirmation window when deleting a photo in your Notebook.
-
Improved the lighting setup around the Survey Island elevator to bring it visually closer to the way it looked in the original Riven.
-
Added support for the player to look back behind them a bit further when on the boat in Tay.
Major
-
Fixed a random crash that could occur when DLSS is enabled and you exit the game normally.
-
Fixed a random crash that could occur when moving very quickly between two areas with different music playing.
-
Fixed a pesky cursor disappearing issue that could randomly occur for some users.
-
(Mac only) Implemented a workaround for auto detect not behaving well on Mac and sometimes setting too high of settings for what your Mac can handle. Auto detect will now use a specific set of rules based on the number of cores available on your Mac.
-
Fixed the player being unable to climb out of a particular water hole in the village basin.
-
Fixed double-clicking on ladders while fast travel on ladders is enabled causing the player to not actually travel anywhere at all.
-
Fixed levels loading visibly when loading save games made in certain areas of Riven.
-
Fixed book pages flipping back and forth when spamming page turns.
-
Improvements made to one of Gehn’s ending animations.
Minor
-
Improved the glass shader on the tube terminals in the Temple Island subdome.
-
Fixed a reflections pop that could occur on the maglev when moving around Survey Island.
-
Improved the visuals used to display the camera feeds while in the viewer room on Temple Island.
-
Miscellaneous lighting fixes made.
-
Improved some shaders used during the end-game sequence on Temple Island.
-
Fixed some shadows popping when exiting the Temple Maglev dock.
-
Improved the look of the spiky rocks on Survey Island.
-
Fixed a visual issue with the elevator on Prison Island clipping through the floor.
VR only
Major
-
Fixed a random crash that could occur while in VR and using the Submarine without Hide Vehicle Transitions enabled.
-
Fixed being able to grab the submarine lever while it is already returning to an endpoint.
-
Fixed ladders feeling “sticky” in terms of how the player position is reset when you grab and then ungrab them.
-
Fixed an incorrect tutorial prompt for the inventory when playing Riven in VR with a Valve Index.
-
Integrated some engine changes to relieve left vs. right eye depth conflict issues with shadows on certain quality settings.
Thank you for your support of Riven and the team here at Cyan.
