Hello everyone,

This is tokoronyori.

I'm excited to announce that BOKURA: planet is now available as of April 24th!

To celebrate the launch, the game is on a 10% off sale until May 5th — so I hope you’ll enjoy it with a friend!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3126150

This is a two-player-only "Hidden Objective" puzzle adventure game where players work together through conversation to solve puzzles and continue their journey.

Unlike our previous title BOKURA, this time each player secretly holds a different objective, all while cooperating to progress through the stages.

Sometimes, you might even hinder each other or push your partner off a cliff… This game might not be all about cooperation after all.

We encourage you to play with a friend and experience a co-op gameplay you have never seen.

To celebrate the launch, we’re honored to have Kōji Kumeta (of Sayonara Zetsubou-Sensei) create a brand-new key art just for this release.

The illustration depicts two people hiding something from one another, surrounded by twin orbiting lines that never intersect — a metaphor for the layered themes of BOKURA: planet.

We hope you’ll uncover the full story behind this visual through your own gameplay experience.

We hope you enjoy BOKURA: planet.