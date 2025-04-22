Thank you all so much for your attention and support — Desperate Place has officially launched today!

During the development of the game, we were deeply moved by the genuine passion from so many players, who provided us with countless suggestions and feedback. Our team is relatively small, but we’ve done our best to ensure that each development milestone delivers high-quality content as planned. We truly appreciate your support and purchases.

Additionally, on this special launch day, we’re excited to announce that Desperate Place has teamed up with the excellent tower defense game Border Pioneer to bring you a collaborative bundle, available now with an extra discount. We hope you enjoy it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2346410/_/

After release, we’ll also be sharing our development roadmap for the near future, continuing to bring new content to all of you.