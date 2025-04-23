 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18176409
รายการอัพเดทประจำวันที่ 23 เมษายน 2568 มีรายการดังนี้

  • เปิดระบบฟิวชั่นอาวุธ และอุปกรณ์ (คลิ๊กเพื่อดูรายละเอียด)

  • เปิดกิจกรรม ศึกซอเรี่ยน

  • เปิดระบบ ระเบิดผลึกหลอมทองคำขาว (ระบบสำหรับหาดีเบียมทองคำขาว

Windows Depot 2293901
