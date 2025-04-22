● Moved Powers Selection UI to be more accessible from the game HUD
● Powers are now automatically Unlocked upon completing a Track
Update 22 APR 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
DLC 3008370 Depot 3008370
DLC 3191480 Depot 3191481
