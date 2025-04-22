 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18169340 Edited 22 April 2025 – 18:59:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Yet another Puck update has arrived! This update introduces a lot of QOL features along with some physics changes which will affect competitive play. See the full changelog below.

Changes & additions:

  • Reworked goals & nets:
  • Completely remodeled goals to closer match their real life counterparts
  • Introduced physics to goal nets which react to puck impacts
  • Pucks impacting the net will be dampened, mimicking a real net interaction

  • Improved A/D sway to be more responsive and less floaty

  • Improved stick:

  • Added stick dragging across the ice sounds
  • Added stick tapping the ice sounds
  • Changed stick angle rotation pivot to the bottom center of the blade, which has a few benefits:
  • Stick -> board collisions will react more predictably at certain angles, where previously reverse velocity would be applied even if the stick would not visually contact the boards
  • Puck will leave the stick blade at a more predictable trajectory with any angle above or below 0
  • Improved puck:
  • Added slightly more weight to the puck
  • Added custom physics solver to calculate the exit trajectory of the puck when it is hit
  • Improved puck visibility:
  • Added puck elevation indicator showing a ring & line on the ice while the puck is mid-air (toggle in settings)
  • Added puck outline to help with puck visibility specifically on black sticks/tapes (toggle in settings)
  • Improved player body colliders:
  • Reworked all player body colliders to match the visual mesh 1:1
  • Raised the player crouch height just enough so the puck can pass underneath the player
  • Improved minimap:
  • Fixed minimap markings not matching the updated rink markings
  • Added background opacity adjustments (slider in settings)
  • Added positional adjustments (slider in settings)
  • Added scale adjustments (slider in settings)
  • Improved chat:
  • Chat messages will now gradually fade out after a specific amount of time
  • Added animation for new chat messages to slide in gradually
  • Added separate team & all chats (T for team chat, Y for all chat by default)
  • Added quick chat messages (used with 1, 2, 3 & 4 keys)
  • Added rate limiting for chat messages to avoid chat spam
  • Added scale adjustments (slider in settings)
  • Fixed chat not being scrollable
  • Fixed chat losing focus when trying to select text within it

  • Added 2nd assist player when a goal is scored

  • Added possibility to sprint backwards

  • Added number & name labels on top of players heads (toggle in settings)

  • Added camera angle adjustment, allowing you to adjust the camera downwards angle (slider in settings)

  • Added possibility to disable profanity filters (toggle in settings)

  • Added /start and /warmup admin commands to force Face Off or Warmup phases

  • Improved shadow visibility at longer distances

  • Improved shadow contrast further

  • Swapped default debug shortcut key from F12 to F8 (to avoid Steam's screenshot shortcut)

  • Network Smoothing setting will now be off by default for new players

  • Raised slide height slightly to allow for easier 5 hole shots

  • Improved goal announcements formatting (specifically goal player and assist players)

  • Improved goalie leg pad animations stuttering if pressed rapidly

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed server browser still failing to show some servers in certain cases

  • Fixed scroll wheel input for some specific mice, especially with linear scroll wheel

  • Clients will now be prompted for password input when joining a server via Steam invite

  • Fixed board colliders causing the puck to sometimes shoot off in a random direction

  • Fixed body checking sometimes causing the target player to be launched across the rink

  • Optimized client network synchronization saving 1kB/s per-player

  • Split game settings into two sub-categories - GAMEPLAY and USER INTERFACE

  • Fixed left handedness not being perfectly mirrored from right handedness

  • Fixed exploit allowing for multiple Goalies to be spawned in the same team

  • Fixed floating point error causing player input delays on long running servers

  • Fixed a skating speed exploit caused by stick & board interactions

  • Fixed replays freezing before play when the match has been ongoing for longer periods of time with a lot of players

  • Fixed an issue where self-hosted servers would ignore the port number input field resulting in always launching on port 7777

  • Fixed Goalie pads stuttering during animation

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2994021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link