Yet another Puck update has arrived! This update introduces a lot of QOL features along with some physics changes which will affect competitive play. See the full changelog below.
Changes & additions:
- Reworked goals & nets:
- Completely remodeled goals to closer match their real life counterparts
- Introduced physics to goal nets which react to puck impacts
- Pucks impacting the net will be dampened, mimicking a real net interaction
Improved A/D sway to be more responsive and less floaty
Improved stick:
- Added stick dragging across the ice sounds
- Added stick tapping the ice sounds
- Changed stick angle rotation pivot to the bottom center of the blade, which has a few benefits:
- Stick -> board collisions will react more predictably at certain angles, where previously reverse velocity would be applied even if the stick would not visually contact the boards
- Puck will leave the stick blade at a more predictable trajectory with any angle above or below 0
- Improved puck:
- Added slightly more weight to the puck
- Added custom physics solver to calculate the exit trajectory of the puck when it is hit
- Improved puck visibility:
- Added puck elevation indicator showing a ring & line on the ice while the puck is mid-air (toggle in settings)
- Added puck outline to help with puck visibility specifically on black sticks/tapes (toggle in settings)
- Improved player body colliders:
- Reworked all player body colliders to match the visual mesh 1:1
- Raised the player crouch height just enough so the puck can pass underneath the player
- Improved minimap:
- Fixed minimap markings not matching the updated rink markings
- Added background opacity adjustments (slider in settings)
- Added positional adjustments (slider in settings)
- Added scale adjustments (slider in settings)
- Improved chat:
- Chat messages will now gradually fade out after a specific amount of time
- Added animation for new chat messages to slide in gradually
- Added separate team & all chats (T for team chat, Y for all chat by default)
- Added quick chat messages (used with 1, 2, 3 & 4 keys)
- Added rate limiting for chat messages to avoid chat spam
- Added scale adjustments (slider in settings)
- Fixed chat not being scrollable
- Fixed chat losing focus when trying to select text within it
Added 2nd assist player when a goal is scored
Added possibility to sprint backwards
Added number & name labels on top of players heads (toggle in settings)
-
Added camera angle adjustment, allowing you to adjust the camera downwards angle (slider in settings)
Added possibility to disable profanity filters (toggle in settings)
Added
/startand
/warmupadmin commands to force Face Off or Warmup phases
Improved shadow visibility at longer distances
Improved shadow contrast further
Swapped default debug shortcut key from F12 to F8 (to avoid Steam's screenshot shortcut)
Network Smoothing setting will now be off by default for new players
Raised slide height slightly to allow for easier 5 hole shots
Improved goal announcements formatting (specifically goal player and assist players)
Improved goalie leg pad animations stuttering if pressed rapidly
Bugfixes:
Fixed server browser still failing to show some servers in certain cases
Fixed scroll wheel input for some specific mice, especially with linear scroll wheel
Clients will now be prompted for password input when joining a server via Steam invite
Fixed board colliders causing the puck to sometimes shoot off in a random direction
Fixed body checking sometimes causing the target player to be launched across the rink
Optimized client network synchronization saving 1kB/s per-player
Split game settings into two sub-categories - GAMEPLAY and USER INTERFACE
Fixed left handedness not being perfectly mirrored from right handedness
Fixed exploit allowing for multiple Goalies to be spawned in the same team
Fixed floating point error causing player input delays on long running servers
Fixed a skating speed exploit caused by stick & board interactions
Fixed replays freezing before play when the match has been ongoing for longer periods of time with a lot of players
Fixed an issue where self-hosted servers would ignore the port number input field resulting in always launching on port 7777
Fixed Goalie pads stuttering during animation
