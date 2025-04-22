Yet another Puck update has arrived! This update introduces a lot of QOL features along with some physics changes which will affect competitive play. See the full changelog below.

Improved A/D sway to be more responsive and less floaty

Raised slide height slightly to allow for easier 5 hole shots

Network Smoothing setting will now be off by default for new players

Swapped default debug shortcut key from F12 to F8 (to avoid Steam's screenshot shortcut)

Added /start and /warmup admin commands to force Face Off or Warmup phases

Added possibility to disable profanity filters (toggle in settings)

Added camera angle adjustment, allowing you to adjust the camera downwards angle (slider in settings)

Added number & name labels on top of players heads (toggle in settings)

Added 2nd assist player when a goal is scored

Fixed server browser still failing to show some servers in certain cases

Fixed scroll wheel input for some specific mice, especially with linear scroll wheel

Clients will now be prompted for password input when joining a server via Steam invite

Fixed board colliders causing the puck to sometimes shoot off in a random direction

Fixed body checking sometimes causing the target player to be launched across the rink

Optimized client network synchronization saving 1kB/s per-player

Split game settings into two sub-categories - GAMEPLAY and USER INTERFACE

Fixed left handedness not being perfectly mirrored from right handedness

Fixed exploit allowing for multiple Goalies to be spawned in the same team

Fixed floating point error causing player input delays on long running servers

Fixed a skating speed exploit caused by stick & board interactions

Fixed replays freezing before play when the match has been ongoing for longer periods of time with a lot of players

Fixed an issue where self-hosted servers would ignore the port number input field resulting in always launching on port 7777