https://store.steampowered.com/app/3560730/MORTALITY_DECOMP_KILLERS/

WELCOME TO TOKYDON.

READY TO GET YOUR HANDS DIRTY?

MORTALITY DECOMP. KILLERS is a short, fast-paced 3rd person horror/comedy hybrid of games like Hotline Miami and Post Void, with hand-drawn visuals inspired loosely by retro detective comics. You'll step into the well-polished shoes of Clive, an undead detective working to take down the criminals that initially killed him.

LIVE. DIE. LIVE AGAIN.

When a parasite reawakens detective Clive from death, he is recruited into a secret taskforce to stop those that killed him from weaponizing this newfound immortality. Slay crooks and goons in semi-linear corridor levels that are built for honing in and optimising your own quickest path through. Prepare to die, and then die again.

I hope y'all enjoy this intermission game while I work on my full Bane Murrain rework. Clive is a character I've been making artwork around for years, and it's cool to finally have a finished project out with his whole story. Just like my usual games, this'll probably get updates at some point, so don't miss out and give it a shot!