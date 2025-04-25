🎉 IT'S HERE! 🎉 The wait is over! 🥳
BrokenLore: DON'T WATCH is now officially LIVE and available for you to play!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2351330/BrokenLore_DONT_WATCH/
Thank you to everyone who’s been with us on this journey—let the adventure begin! 🌟
Watch the OFFICIAL LAUNCH TRAILER
Make sure to WISHLIST all our other entries in the BrokenLore franchise.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/3014520/BrokenLore_LOW/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2133830/BrokenLore_UNFOLLOW/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2846530/BrokenLore_FOLLOW/
We will waiting for you at Room #905
Don't forget to follow us on X & Steam for all the latest updates.