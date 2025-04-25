 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18169098 Edited 25 April 2025 – 01:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎉 IT'S HERE! 🎉 The wait is over! 🥳

BrokenLore: DON'T WATCH is now officially LIVE and available for you to play!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2351330/BrokenLore_DONT_WATCH/

Thank you to everyone who’s been with us on this journey—let the adventure begin! 🌟

Watch the OFFICIAL LAUNCH TRAILER

Make sure to WISHLIST all our other entries in the BrokenLore franchise.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3014520/BrokenLore_LOW/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2133830/BrokenLore_UNFOLLOW/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2846530/BrokenLore_FOLLOW/

We will waiting for you at Room #905

Don't forget to follow us on X & Steam for all the latest updates.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link