Major 4 May 2025 Build 18168606 Edited 4 May 2025 – 14:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🌍 A New Update Has Arrived! 🌍
We’ve been working hard — and now we’re excited to reveal everything that’s new in the latest version of the game! 🎉

✨ What’s changed:

🔧 Game engine upgraded — smoother, faster, and more reliable!

🐞 Key bugs eliminated — making your experience more stable

🚀 Performance optimized across all devices

🎮 New gameplay features added — more action and excitement!

📋 Main menu redesigned — stylish and user-friendly

⚙️ Settings enhanced — more ways to customize your game

🌐 And most importantly — we’ve added support for even more languages!
🇫🇷 French, 🇩🇪 German, 🇮🇹 Italian, 🇪🇸 Spanish (Spain), 🇵🇹 Portuguese (Portugal), 🇧🇷 Portuguese (Brazil), 🇳🇱 Dutch, 🇨🇿 Czech, 🇷🇴 Romanian, 🇧🇬 Bulgarian, 🇸🇪 Swedish, 🇫🇮 Finnish, 🇳🇴 Norwegian, 🇩🇰 Danish, 🇮🇩 Indonesian, 🇮🇱 Hebrew, 🇮🇳 Hindi, 🇬🇷 Greek, 🇻🇳 Vietnamese, 🇹🇭 Thai, 🇪🇸 Spanish (Latin America), and more!

📢 With this update, the game is now truly multilingual — players around the globe can enjoy it in their native language!

Thank you for your continued support — it’s what keeps us going! 💖
We’d love to hear what you think about this update! 🙌

Changed files in this update

Depot 3433181
