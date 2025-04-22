Greetings scientists,

Patch Ver.1.0.1 is now available to download. It includes a whole host of fixes and improvements based on your feedback. So, thank you for your input! Full patchnotes below:

**

**

The Cosmodrome’s dome opens later to prevent players from reaching it before raising the rocket.

Dust Firecracker Seed can now spawn on Overgrown Tower.

Charged Bolt item should now not be removed from the Inventory upon death on Easy and Normal difficulty.

Dust Firecracker Seed item should now not be removed from the Inventory upon death on Easy and Normal difficulty.

Dust Firecracker item should now not be removed from the Inventory upon death on Easy and Normal difficulty.

The correct message is now shown when the balloon's maximum size limit has been reached.

Sheds that require a knife to pass through the Thick Creepers won’t spawn until the player acquires Copper.

Underdust Research Computer was moved to the Lab area.

Water Tanks stored water is now a part of “craft from storage” QoL.

Furniture Memory Cards spawn even if the player hasn't created the Furniture Fabricator on their airship yet.

The Swimming Colossal Lifeform building will be blocked if the creature hasn’t spawned.

The Rainwater Collector can now only be placed on the floor.

Improved the quality of the AI Tree’s surrounding environment.

Ingredients Auto Crafting is now turned on by default.

UI Scale (and text) Setting moved from Gameplay Settings to Graphics Settings

Virus Scanner should now work with a gamepad.

**

**

The sound of the Swimming Colossal Lifeform in the Silent City biome has been removed temporarily. Players reported it being heard from far away for an extended period of time.

Fix for missing Half Walls and Bloom Half Walls’ research. If you already have research from the Overgrown Tower and Workshop’s Research Computers, you will have to go to these locations and get them again to get the half walls.

Fix for invisible collisions in the Underdust Locations blocking the way for some players.

Fixed a memory leak that happened while eating rotten food or drinking dirty water. As a temporary solution, we removed the post-processes from these actions.

Fixed a bug where a crane structure appeared as a simple grey texture.

Fixed a bug where recycling Crossbow Bolts gave the player Technology Tokens instead of the proper resources.

Fixed a bug where the Technology Printer was showing as damaged in the Workshop.

Fixed a bug where a Client was not able to perform the Move operation when they were holding a Repair Patch.

Fixed a bug for grid snapping behaviour on walls when the airship was rotating in the game world.

Fixed a bug which caused the Tool Charger to clip through the Cockpit’s beams.

Fixed a bug for invalid snapping in the horizontal axis.

Fixed a bug which caused plants to shake when the ship is moving.

Fixed a bug for missing Interactive materials (the scanning material) when using the Extractor on Scrapwing Hatchery.

Fix for disappearing Item Select prompt on HUD after entering/exiting the pause menu.

Fixed a bug which allowed players to open the save menu on a gamepad even when there were no existing saves.

Fixed a bug where doors in The Workshop were showing a missing entry text.

Fixed a bug where a Research Computer was placed inside a Poster on the Wind Farm.

Fixed a bug which caused the Underdust Science Laboratory ladder to be skewed.

Fixed a bug where plant growth time was not affected by fertilizer for clients in co-op.

Fix for a bug where sometimes the AI voices played without post-process sound effects.

Fix for a bug where Memory Cards bought in the Artifact Trade Station were too big.

Fix for a bug that causes ladders with locks not to restore their state after loading on the client-side.

Fix for a bug where players’ names were visible even if the HUD was hidden.

Fix for a bug where Crustpede was levitating inside a turbine on the Wind Farm.

Fix for a bug where a Large Oxygen Bottle was displayed as a Small Oxygen Bottle on the level.

Fix for a bug because of which the player was not able to pass through an Infected Garden Shed.

Fix for a bug which caused a Docking Plank to be heard from anywhere in the world, now it should only be heard near the device.

Fix for a bug which allowed a player in Co-op to start extraction of an object that was already being extracted by another player

Fixed a bug that allowed a player to interact with an Overgrown Tower lore tablet only once.

Fix for a bug on Radio Tower variants where the player could fall into a corner, from which they could not get out.

Fixed issues with interactions on Medical Station, Chairs, and Bed when the airship was rotating.

Fixed a softlock on the Ruined Greenhouse Tower for when the player lands at the Ruined Greenhouse, even if they have no radar. The quest to build a Radar continues until the player builds one.