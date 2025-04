Emergency Exit is now available! πŸŽ‰

A huge thank you to everyone who added the game to their wishlist β€” your support means a lot. πŸ™πŸ’–

I'm excited to hear what you think! Feel free to share your suggestions or report any bugs you run into. I’ll do my best to fix issues quickly and keep improving the experience. πŸžπŸ”§

I hope you have a great time playing Emergency Exit.

And remember: Communicate. Collaborate. Escape. πŸ—£οΈπŸ€πŸƒβ€β™‚οΈ