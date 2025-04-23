 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18165067 Edited 23 April 2025 – 06:06:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Major Updates]

  1. [Divine Jewels] are now live! Cultivate precious Jewels to uncover the secrets of the gods and enhance your power!
  2. The [Mother's Day] event is approaching! Let's join hands to celebrate this special moment and offer our sincerest blessings and gratitude to mothers!

[New Additions]

  1. Added the [Fafnir's Treasure] beginner event to assist players in boosting their strength on the first day.
  2. Added the [Serpent Spirit Potion] event—showcase your wisdom and luck!
  3. Added the [Tribe Bank] feature to assist in Tribe management.
  • Unlock this feature when the Tribe Gift reaches Level 25. Chiefs & Pioneers can set weekly donation amounts for each type of resource.
  1. Added [Automatic Translation] feature to the Blessed Offerings.
  2. Added [Submit All] feature to Worker Commissions.
  • Unlock this feature when the Commission Level reaches 20.

[Adjustments]

  1. Adjusted rewards for various events, Pack contents, Shop items, and daily quests. Added new items related to [Divine Jewels].

[Optimizations]

  1. Optimized the Might restriction for the [Limited-Time Migration] chat channel.
  • Non-Conquest Season: players with over 5,000,000 Might may speak. Conquest Season: players with over 40,000,000 Might may speak.
  1. Optimized the unlock time for [Blessed Equipment]. Visible when the Kingdom reaches Day 213.
  2. Expanded [Prosperity Level] to Level 18, adding corresponding packs and free Chest rewards.
  3. Improved the [Sacred Crucible] interaction experience, adding an AFK penalty mechanism.
  4. Enhanced the Buff rewards for the battle preparation events in [Kingdom Mayhem] Seasons 1 and 2, increasing the Infirmary's capacity for Wounded Troops.
  5. Increased the number of Gold Mines on the [Kingdom Mayhem] map and raised the resource exchange limit in the War Merit Shop.
  6. Adjusted the difficulty of the [Trial of Courage] event, reducing early-stage monsters' strength.
  7. Improved the display of [Mount Skill] rules, adding skill drop rate information.
  8. Enhanced the interaction experience for [Battle of the Ruins] mail.
  9. Improved the interaction and text display for [Kingdom Titles].
  10. Optimized the gameplay experience for the [Beach Treasure Hunt] event.
  11. Enhanced the troop dragging experience on the [map].
  12. Improved the display and experience of [troop battles].
  13. Optimized the interaction experience for the [Tribe voting] chat tab.
  14. Enhanced attribute filtering in the [Mount Recycling] feature.
  15. Improved the [Tribe Details] page display before players join a Tribe.
  16. Optimized the filter categories on the [Hero page].
  17. Adjusted reward distribution for [Viking Horn] and [Vikings' Reign], adding generic Legendary Shards.
  18. Enhanced rewards for the [Emote Matching] event, adding new achievement quests.
  19. Added side quests related to [Divine Jewels].
  20. Continued optimization of game performance.

