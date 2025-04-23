[Major Updates]
- [Divine Jewels] are now live! Cultivate precious Jewels to uncover the secrets of the gods and enhance your power!
- The [Mother's Day] event is approaching! Let's join hands to celebrate this special moment and offer our sincerest blessings and gratitude to mothers!
[New Additions]
- Added the [Fafnir's Treasure] beginner event to assist players in boosting their strength on the first day.
- Added the [Serpent Spirit Potion] event—showcase your wisdom and luck!
- Added the [Tribe Bank] feature to assist in Tribe management.
- Unlock this feature when the Tribe Gift reaches Level 25. Chiefs & Pioneers can set weekly donation amounts for each type of resource.
- Added [Automatic Translation] feature to the Blessed Offerings.
- Added [Submit All] feature to Worker Commissions.
- Unlock this feature when the Commission Level reaches 20.
[Adjustments]
- Adjusted rewards for various events, Pack contents, Shop items, and daily quests. Added new items related to [Divine Jewels].
[Optimizations]
- Optimized the Might restriction for the [Limited-Time Migration] chat channel.
- Non-Conquest Season: players with over 5,000,000 Might may speak. Conquest Season: players with over 40,000,000 Might may speak.
- Optimized the unlock time for [Blessed Equipment]. Visible when the Kingdom reaches Day 213.
- Expanded [Prosperity Level] to Level 18, adding corresponding packs and free Chest rewards.
- Improved the [Sacred Crucible] interaction experience, adding an AFK penalty mechanism.
- Enhanced the Buff rewards for the battle preparation events in [Kingdom Mayhem] Seasons 1 and 2, increasing the Infirmary's capacity for Wounded Troops.
- Increased the number of Gold Mines on the [Kingdom Mayhem] map and raised the resource exchange limit in the War Merit Shop.
- Adjusted the difficulty of the [Trial of Courage] event, reducing early-stage monsters' strength.
- Improved the display of [Mount Skill] rules, adding skill drop rate information.
- Enhanced the interaction experience for [Battle of the Ruins] mail.
- Improved the interaction and text display for [Kingdom Titles].
- Optimized the gameplay experience for the [Beach Treasure Hunt] event.
- Enhanced the troop dragging experience on the [map].
- Improved the display and experience of [troop battles].
- Optimized the interaction experience for the [Tribe voting] chat tab.
- Enhanced attribute filtering in the [Mount Recycling] feature.
- Improved the [Tribe Details] page display before players join a Tribe.
- Optimized the filter categories on the [Hero page].
- Adjusted reward distribution for [Viking Horn] and [Vikings' Reign], adding generic Legendary Shards.
- Enhanced rewards for the [Emote Matching] event, adding new achievement quests.
- Added side quests related to [Divine Jewels].
- Continued optimization of game performance.
