Version 1.9.3 - Highlights

“Personal Methods of Creative Expression” achievement has been fixed

“Prologue” by Zachary Blystone has been cleared for the Streamer Safe radio playlist

We identified cases where anomalies that had already invaded the garage would remain, even after our attempted fix on the previous update. This issue is now fixed for everyone!

Bugs and UX Fixes

Fixed remaining cases of anomalies and Zone conditions appearing at the garage - we appreciate the Breachers that submitted reports of Anomalous Activity

Fixed an issue where some maps with stabilizers could still appear in Expeditions, which could allow them to be completed early

Fixed the Remnant Ghost disappearing when suspending a run on the same map

Fixed ‘Scrap’ terminology - previously used as a verb instead of correctly labeling Scrap as a material

Fix for the “Personal Methods of Creative Expression are Highly Encouraged” achievement sometimes not unlocking when conditions are met This was caused by players unintentionally being able to remove the license plate from the car while in the garage. Now when loading into the garage, the license plate will be automatically reapplied to the car if it is detected missing.

Fix for the first ARDA Payload found upon reaching Expedition Tier 15 - Payloads always reward an Unrestricted item at this difficulty

Fix for Expedition Rewards not appearing on certain save files - rewards should be visible in the Route Planner and awarded on completion of Expedition

“Prologue” by Zachary Blystone re-added to Streamer Safe Music setting Certain songs included in Streamer Safe mode were being incorrectly claimed due to a technical error. The underlying error has been resolved, so existing claims should automatically reverse and no new claims should appear. If you have any content featuring Streamer Safe songs claimed going forward, file a support ticket on our website.