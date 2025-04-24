We've rounded up the most common issues identified from Endless Expeditions and done our best to get you all set up for the Final Expedition! Version 1.9.3 update to Pacific Drive is available now on PC and PlayStation 5.
Version 1.9.3 - Highlights
-
We identified cases where anomalies that had already invaded the garage would remain, even after our attempted fix on the previous update. This issue is now fixed for everyone!
-
“Prologue” by Zachary Blystone has been cleared for the Streamer Safe radio playlist
-
“Personal Methods of Creative Expression” achievement has been fixed
Bugs and UX Fixes
-
Fixed remaining cases of anomalies and Zone conditions appearing at the garage - we appreciate the Breachers that submitted reports of Anomalous Activity
-
Fixed an issue where some maps with stabilizers could still appear in Expeditions, which could allow them to be completed early
-
Fixed the Remnant Ghost disappearing when suspending a run on the same map
-
Fixed ‘Scrap’ terminology - previously used as a verb instead of correctly labeling Scrap as a material
-
Fix for the “Personal Methods of Creative Expression are Highly Encouraged” achievement sometimes not unlocking when conditions are met
- This was caused by players unintentionally being able to remove the license plate from the car while in the garage. Now when loading into the garage, the license plate will be automatically reapplied to the car if it is detected missing.
-
Fix for the first ARDA Payload found upon reaching Expedition Tier 15 - Payloads always reward an Unrestricted item at this difficulty
-
Fix for Expedition Rewards not appearing on certain save files - rewards should be visible in the Route Planner and awarded on completion of Expedition
-
“Prologue” by Zachary Blystone re-added to Streamer Safe Music setting
- Certain songs included in Streamer Safe mode were being incorrectly claimed due to a technical error. The underlying error has been resolved, so existing claims should automatically reverse and no new claims should appear. If you have any content featuring Streamer Safe songs claimed going forward, file a support ticket on our website.
-
Updated credits
- Added additional staff under our LQA partners at Roboto Global
Known Issues
-
“The Visions” mission markers not appearing
- Temporary workaround: mural locations have not changed, refer to this screenshot.
-
When reloading from a suspended run, the car might experience an incredible amount of upward movement depending on how closely to the car the game was suspended
- This situation is dependent upon frame perfect scenarios and is affected by car and player collision, is extremely rare.
-
Some Campaign Mission details might appear on Expeditions
- Details may appear in route planner information if junction is repurposed from a Campaign Mission
-
The Paint Shelf objective is registering paints and decal kits in locked Goldshells
-
Trip Report may not properly count trip time displayed when loading from a suspended run
-
Some AMD Cards + Drivers are soft-locking while attempting to load into gameplay
- Recommended troubleshooting - update all drivers and verify game files via Steam or Epic
-
Occasionally Tool Instruction UI will scale smaller via HUD
- Temporary solution: Using the tool will make the text scale properly
-
When upgrading Backpacks at the Outfitting Station, additional quick slots will not immediately appear
- The correct number of quick slots will display after leaving the Garage or reloading the save file
-
Tesla Towers don’t target Conductive Goldshells
-
Status effect indicators on bumpers are not rotating properly in inventory when storing part
-
Player can stand on rear left door when exiting car if rear left door is open, will also cause door to break and fall off
-
Occasionally, Players are able to highlight containers through walls
-
Saving and quitting in the Garage causes the sink and toilet to stop working
Changed files in this update