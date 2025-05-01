🃏 Twitch Drops Are Coming!

Yep, you heard it right! The Twitch Drop system is now in place.

It’s not active yet, but a big announcement is coming in the next patch!

So get your Twitch channels ready and start tuning in the watch and earn era is near.

Looting has never been this fun!

🥊 Fights in the City — But Make It Safe!

Safe PvP zones are now live in Meadow, Kineallen, Larcbost, and Horus!

Wanna go 1v1 with your friend or just show off your strength? Go for it.

No death penalties. No item loss.

Fighting is free, but leave the drama at the door.

Time to turn the city into your own arena!

🛡️ Ancient Armor Just Got Way More Player-Friendly

A thousand fragments? Yeah, we thought that was a bit much too...

You spoke, we listened.

The required number of Ancient Armor Fragments has been reduced from 1000 to 100.

And now? They drop not just from special areas, but also Open Dungeon mobs and World Bosses.

Collect them all and unlock a unique costume + title.

Style and power now that's a combo.

🏆 Arena Reborn — Now You've Got a Reason to Fight!

Arena wasn’t getting the love it deserved, so we rebuilt it from the ground up.

We talked to the community, took your feedback seriously, and made big changes.

Now:

Earn Arena Tokens from every fight.

Spend them in a special reward panel full of useful and flashy items.

Your kills and points are tracked in your character window and the global rankings.

Climb the leaderboard to unlock titles and achievement badges.

Oh, and yes stats have been reset with this patch, so everyone gets a fair start.

Time to enter the Arena, prove your worth, and make your name echo through the rankings!

🔧 General Improvements & Fixes

Server performance has been optimized.

Sea creatures now properly despawn or move out of bounds after a set time.

Drop rates for Power Cards and Mount Equipment have been reduced.

Fixed a visual bug causing duplicated names on the World Map.

Fixed audio settings not applying correctly to certain buildable objects.

Improved weapon drop distribution in Dungeons, especially for Sword & Shield.

Fixed multiple level design issues across various areas.

Anti-Cheat system has been updated to the latest version.

Gathering resource depletion notifications have been adjusted; further fixes are in testing.

Fixed an issue where some skills became unusable after knocking a player down until relogging.

Added special tags for Ancient Armor Sets and a new Content Creator Tag.

Fixed an issue where the Central Market couldn't be placed in some Calmarrock locations.

Fixed the quantity input not working in crafting stations.

Fixed skill targeting bugs when selected areas were out of range.

Continued investigation into Global Chat messages not appearing for all intended players.

Updated the color palette for vegetation and overall world atmosphere.

Fixed incorrect display of 5-star items in the Central Market.

Fixed inventory activation issues with some tools.

Improved synchronization of sea creatures across all players.

Significantly increased World Boss damage and doubled the chance to drop valuable equipment.

Fixed a visual issue in Closed Dungeon reward panels.

Livestock hunger timer has been doubled animals now reach full hunger in 72 hours instead of 36. More changes are planned for this system.

🔮 What’s Coming Next?

Curious about what’s next?

As we promised in the roadmap here’s what’s cooking:

We’re kicking off development on a strategic Clan War system, integrated with the upcoming League System.

Plus, Clan Skills and Passives are officially in the works!

Get ready it won’t just be players making headlines soon… your whole clan will rise.