28 April 2025 Build 18164300 Edited 28 April 2025 – 18:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Today Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is receiving a pre-emptive update to ensure smooth multiplayer functionality during PlayStation Early Access, which starts on May 1st.

As a reminder, on May 6th, The Three Kingdoms DLC will be launching!

Thank you again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to make Age of Empires what it is today!

—The Age of Empires Team

:alertalert: DISCLAIMER

This list is subject to change and should not be considered a comprehensive list of all the known issues we’re tracking. The above is to inform you of the team’s current priorities, which will change as other issues arise or take precedence.

For the latest updates and announcements, please visit our social channels.

