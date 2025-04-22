Hey VR die-hards. Update 23 is live with new combat encounters to flesh out our expanded mission environments from Update 22. Let’s dive in.

New Combat Encounters

Supporting the new mission environments from the last update, we’ve added a collection of new combat encounters across most mission types. You’ll now see new traps spawning rolling and bouncing obstacles to dodge or deflect, designed with the new level layouts in mind. We’re having a ton of fun playing around with these in the heat of combat, so get in and tell us what you think.

Difficulty Balancing

We also shipped the first in a big set of changes to difficulty balancing, particularly for campaign mode. We’re going to expand campaign mode to the full 5-act structure and we want to ensure a reasonable difficulty curve across those acts - whereas right now difficulty is pretty chaotic both in individual missions, and in mission sequences. You should see a bit less volatility between two consecutive missions after this update - it’s unlikely you’ll get an incredibly easy mission full of trash mobs followed by an unbeatable mission of elite knights, or vice versa. That said, if you still find yourself running into really big swings in difficulty from mission to mission, please let us know!

Leaving Early Access - The Final Push

We’ve made a ton of progress on HexWind in the last few months, and we’re almost ready to announce a date to leave early access. From our whole team, THANK YOU, to all of you who played HexWind, left us feedback, gave a review, or even liked an update post. At Charm Games, we’ve been around a long time now - approaching 10 years - and we’ve worked with a lot of amazing partners over the years on our other games. But HexWind is as indie as it comes - because we don’t want anyone to get between us and players like you. As an exclusively VR developer from day one, we’ve cast our lot in with all of you who just want to see amazing games that can show you something special in VR.

The reality of doing this right now is we live and die based on whether you like our work enough to buy it, review it, and tell someone about it.

So if you tried HexWind and are having a good time, please leave a review!

If you like what you see but have to be careful with money, try the demo and let us know what you think!

If you’re interested but you’ve been burned by other early access games, add HexWind to your wishlist!

If you’re a VR player but lean toward other genres, tell your friends with a headset about us!

Each of those can make a huge difference for a small developer like us. We're determined to keep the VR fires burning in HexWind. If you want to help as we get close to the 1.0 release, come over to our [Discord server](discord.gg/charmgames)!