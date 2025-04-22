Greetings, Survivors!
More fixes and rebalances incoming!
Changelog
Graphics & Performance
-
Added a Volumetric Fog checkbox in Settings. It improves visuals but may affect performance.
-
Updated resolution settings to hide duplicate refresh rates and redundant values for multi-display setups.
-
Improved gunfire VFX to reduce performance impact.
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed an issue where resource tooltips would disappear.
-
Fixed the Final Lab mission not triggering correctly.
-
Fixed the event marker not spawning properly near the emblem.
-
Fixed multiple issues with repairmen: Not repairing certain damaged buildings and structures; Not repairing fortified buildings; Ruined gates not turning green after repair.
-
Fixed temporary saves causing issues when stored on a different disk than the main game.
-
Fixed trees and debris being marked red after saving and loading.
-
Fixed a trade panel not responding to the X button.
-
Fixed an exploit allowing trees to be planted in the same spot.
-
Fixed movement speed penalty not applying to vehicles with no fuel after save/load.
-
Fixed the research icon not showing progress after save/load.
-
Fixed saves failing when a horde destroys a structure during paused deconstruction.
-
Fixed errors caused by repairing a damaged vehicle.
-
Fixed squads not gaining EXP after enemy kills in some cases.
-
Fixed squads moving through towers when entering a gate.
-
Fixed bridges being impassable when terrain elevation is turned off.
-
Fixed farmland outlines not displaying correctly with terrain elevation enabled.
-
Fixed loading tips sometimes appearing in the wrong language.
-
Fixed fuel bar displaying the wrong color after scavenging on an expedition.
Known Issues
-
Some equipment might disappear while replenishing squads. Avoid this feature.
-
Walls cannot be built on bridges.
Stay tuned for the next major update in May
Best regards,
Jutsu Games Team
Changed files in this update