More fixes and rebalances incoming!

Updated resolution settings to hide duplicate refresh rates and redundant values for multi-display setups.

Added a Volumetric Fog checkbox in Settings. It improves visuals but may affect performance.

Fixed an issue where resource tooltips would disappear.

Fixed the Final Lab mission not triggering correctly.

Fixed the event marker not spawning properly near the emblem.

Fixed multiple issues with repairmen: Not repairing certain damaged buildings and structures; Not repairing fortified buildings; Ruined gates not turning green after repair.

Fixed temporary saves causing issues when stored on a different disk than the main game.

Fixed trees and debris being marked red after saving and loading.

Fixed a trade panel not responding to the X button.

Fixed an exploit allowing trees to be planted in the same spot.

Fixed movement speed penalty not applying to vehicles with no fuel after save/load.

Fixed the research icon not showing progress after save/load.

Fixed saves failing when a horde destroys a structure during paused deconstruction.

Fixed errors caused by repairing a damaged vehicle.

Fixed squads not gaining EXP after enemy kills in some cases.

Fixed squads moving through towers when entering a gate.

Fixed bridges being impassable when terrain elevation is turned off.

Fixed farmland outlines not displaying correctly with terrain elevation enabled.

Fixed loading tips sometimes appearing in the wrong language.