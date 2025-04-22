 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18158646 Edited 22 April 2025 – 20:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Survivors!

More fixes and rebalances incoming!

Changelog

Graphics & Performance

  • Added a Volumetric Fog checkbox in Settings. It improves visuals but may affect performance.

  • Updated resolution settings to hide duplicate refresh rates and redundant values for multi-display setups.

  • Improved gunfire VFX to reduce performance impact.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where resource tooltips would disappear.

  • Fixed the Final Lab mission not triggering correctly.

  • Fixed the event marker not spawning properly near the emblem.

  • Fixed multiple issues with repairmen: Not repairing certain damaged buildings and structures; Not repairing fortified buildings; Ruined gates not turning green after repair.

  • Fixed temporary saves causing issues when stored on a different disk than the main game.

  • Fixed trees and debris being marked red after saving and loading.

  • Fixed a trade panel not responding to the X button.

  • Fixed an exploit allowing trees to be planted in the same spot.

  • Fixed movement speed penalty not applying to vehicles with no fuel after save/load.

  • Fixed the research icon not showing progress after save/load.

  • Fixed saves failing when a horde destroys a structure during paused deconstruction.

  • Fixed errors caused by repairing a damaged vehicle.

  • Fixed squads not gaining EXP after enemy kills in some cases.

  • Fixed squads moving through towers when entering a gate.

  • Fixed bridges being impassable when terrain elevation is turned off.

  • Fixed farmland outlines not displaying correctly with terrain elevation enabled.

  • Fixed loading tips sometimes appearing in the wrong language.

  • Fixed fuel bar displaying the wrong color after scavenging on an expedition.

Known Issues

  • Some equipment might disappear while replenishing squads. Avoid this feature.

  • Walls cannot be built on bridges.

Stay tuned for the next major update in May

Best regards,
Jutsu Games Team

