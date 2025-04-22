V1.09 Patch Notes
Hello, Agents! We’ve just pushed a new update that introduces new minigames and collectibles, and addresses a wide range of important co-op and gameplay bug fixes.
New Content
Added two minigames that can be unlocked by finding their corresponding collectibles, in celebration of the upcoming big announcement.
Two new collectible tracks.
Fixes
Enabled Steam Remote Play Together for local co-op.
Fixed an issue that prevented collectible tracks from dropping.
Fixed an issue where the “recent unlock” marks for both the Alien Blaster and the Spartan Laser would not appear, and therefore could not be removed.
Fixed the current melee weapon not showing in the shop when using Cyborg with the extra weapon upgrade, due to the weapon limit maxing out at four.
Fixed thrown blunt melee weapons missing the base melee damage from the agent who threw them.
Fixed an incorrect sprite for the weapon chest in the tutorial sequence.
Fixed incorrect text description for the Flak Jacket upgrade.
Fixed a bug where the player could still die or trigger a Second Chance upgrade (Flux Capacitor or Just A Dream) immediately after using a self-revive.
Fixed a bug that caused a sound effect to loop infinitely.
Fixed a co-op bug where P2’s loadout could become identical to P1’s after using a Second Chance upgrade (Flux Capacitor or Just A Dream) or when checkpoints were enabled in casual mode.
Fixed a bug where the Robot’s Defensive ability (Overclock) could break when used with the Defensive Charger upgrade.
In co-op, Rookie’s Flashbang, Cyborg’s Magnetic Pulse, and Janitor's Giant Leap no longer stun your co-op partner.
Fixed Automated Missiles not being treated as an automatic weapon.
Fixed a very rare bug that could occur after trying out a dual-wielded weapon in the shooting range.
