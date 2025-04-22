 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18157892 Edited 22 April 2025 – 15:06:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
V1.09 Patch Notes

Hello, Agents! We’ve just pushed a new update that introduces new minigames and collectibles, and addresses a wide range of important co-op and gameplay bug fixes.

New Content

  • Added two minigames that can be unlocked by finding their corresponding collectibles, in celebration of the upcoming big announcement.

  • Two new collectible tracks.

Fixes

  • Enabled Steam Remote Play Together for local co-op.

  • Fixed an issue that prevented collectible tracks from dropping.

  • Fixed an issue where the “recent unlock” marks for both the Alien Blaster and the Spartan Laser would not appear, and therefore could not be removed.

  • Fixed the current melee weapon not showing in the shop when using Cyborg with the extra weapon upgrade, due to the weapon limit maxing out at four.

  • Fixed thrown blunt melee weapons missing the base melee damage from the agent who threw them.

  • Fixed an incorrect sprite for the weapon chest in the tutorial sequence.

  • Fixed incorrect text description for the Flak Jacket upgrade.

  • Fixed a bug where the player could still die or trigger a Second Chance upgrade (Flux Capacitor or Just A Dream) immediately after using a self-revive.

  • Fixed a bug that caused a sound effect to loop infinitely.

  • Fixed a co-op bug where P2’s loadout could become identical to P1’s after using a Second Chance upgrade (Flux Capacitor or Just A Dream) or when checkpoints were enabled in casual mode.

  • Fixed a bug where the Robot’s Defensive ability (Overclock) could break when used with the Defensive Charger upgrade.

  • In co-op, Rookie’s Flashbang, Cyborg’s Magnetic Pulse, and Janitor's Giant Leap no longer stun your co-op partner.

  • Fixed Automated Missiles not being treated as an automatic weapon.

  • Fixed a very rare bug that could occur after trying out a dual-wielded weapon in the shooting range.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2259211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link