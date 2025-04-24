Hello hello, we've got some fixes and qol changes here from a drug game that isn't taking legal action against anyone!

Bug Fixes:

Delivery vehicles sometimes driving past an open parking bay and instead circling the block.

The Garage UI not updating properly after changes are made to the products delivered by that garage / vehicle.

Products stuck on the ground will be despawned after 5 minutes.

The time speed was not being taken into account during cleaning tasks, meaning cleaning up a product at x3 speed took the same amount of time as cleaning up a product at x1 speed.

If a garage was deleted, the next garage would inherit the previously deleted garage’s sorting color and some other additional settings.

Garages’ order (within the garage’s list to the left of the dispatch map) could change after saving and reloading the game. They are now ordered consistently.

Removed a parking spot from Seal Avenue which workers were unable to collect products from.