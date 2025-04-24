Hello hello, we've got some fixes and qol changes here from a drug game that isn't taking legal action against anyone!
Bug Fixes:
-
Delivery vehicles sometimes driving past an open parking bay and instead circling the block.
-
The Garage UI not updating properly after changes are made to the products delivered by that garage / vehicle.
-
Products stuck on the ground will be despawned after 5 minutes.
-
The time speed was not being taken into account during cleaning tasks, meaning cleaning up a product at x3 speed took the same amount of time as cleaning up a product at x1 speed.
-
If a garage was deleted, the next garage would inherit the previously deleted garage’s sorting color and some other additional settings.
-
Garages’ order (within the garage’s list to the left of the dispatch map) could change after saving and reloading the game. They are now ordered consistently.
-
Removed a parking spot from Seal Avenue which workers were unable to collect products from.
-
Pressing esc during room construction / deletion would cause the build cost / space indicators to be stuck on screen.
QOL:
-
Garages are now sorted by oldest to newest. If the sorting color of a garage is changed it will go to the bottom of the list for its new sorting color.
-
If a delivery destination is removed from a vehicle whilst it is parked there, it will leave to go to the next destination.
-
Play an animation on a newly hired employee within the list & also when an employee’s sorting color is changed to highlight the new / modified employee.
Tutorial Bug Fixes:
-
Tutorial landscaping objects were not spawning when starting a new game.
-
Tutorial door placement indicators remaining in place even after placing a door in the correct position.
-
Saving and reloading the game multiple times during the tutorial would cause the in-world tutorial indicators (e.g. the arrows above employees) to either not display or be positioned incorrectly.
-
During the tutorial, players would be able to place the staff room door leading into the WC instead of the intended position leading into the kitchen.
-
In-world green tutorial indicators would remain in place even if the applicable object’s placement was cancelled.
-
When cancelling the placement of a tutorial object, the button indicating that the object needed to be placed would stop animating unless the menu was closed and reopened.
-
The optional tutorial panel was closed if it was open when the player completed the optional tutorial segment.
Tutorial Polish:
-
During the tutorial, snap objects into place if they are moved into the correct position and rotation.
-
Remove the green tutorial placement indicators if an object is moved into the correct position and rotation.
-
Removed objects’ grid occupations indicator for tutorial objects, it’s cleaner just to have the green indicator showing the outline of the object.
Changed files in this update