 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
24 April 2025 Build 18157155 Edited 24 April 2025 – 14:32:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello hello, we've got some fixes and qol changes here from a drug game that isn't taking legal action against anyone!

Bug Fixes:

  • Delivery vehicles sometimes driving past an open parking bay and instead circling the block.

  • The Garage UI not updating properly after changes are made to the products delivered by that garage / vehicle.

  • Products stuck on the ground will be despawned after 5 minutes.

  • The time speed was not being taken into account during cleaning tasks, meaning cleaning up a product at x3 speed took the same amount of time as cleaning up a product at x1 speed.

  • If a garage was deleted, the next garage would inherit the previously deleted garage’s sorting color and some other additional settings.

  • Garages’ order (within the garage’s list to the left of the dispatch map) could change after saving and reloading the game. They are now ordered consistently.

  • Removed a parking spot from Seal Avenue which workers were unable to collect products from.

  • Pressing esc during room construction / deletion would cause the build cost / space indicators to be stuck on screen.

QOL:

  • Garages are now sorted by oldest to newest. If the sorting color of a garage is changed it will go to the bottom of the list for its new sorting color.

  • If a delivery destination is removed from a vehicle whilst it is parked there, it will leave to go to the next destination.

  • Play an animation on a newly hired employee within the list & also when an employee’s sorting color is changed to highlight the new / modified employee.

Tutorial Bug Fixes:

  • Tutorial landscaping objects were not spawning when starting a new game.

  • Tutorial door placement indicators remaining in place even after placing a door in the correct position.

  • Saving and reloading the game multiple times during the tutorial would cause the in-world tutorial indicators (e.g. the arrows above employees) to either not display or be positioned incorrectly.

  • During the tutorial, players would be able to place the staff room door leading into the WC instead of the intended position leading into the kitchen.

  • In-world green tutorial indicators would remain in place even if the applicable object’s placement was cancelled.

  • When cancelling the placement of a tutorial object, the button indicating that the object needed to be placed would stop animating unless the menu was closed and reopened.

  • The optional tutorial panel was closed if it was open when the player completed the optional tutorial segment.

Tutorial Polish:

  • During the tutorial, snap objects into place if they are moved into the correct position and rotation.

  • Remove the green tutorial placement indicators if an object is moved into the correct position and rotation.

  • Removed objects’ grid occupations indicator for tutorial objects, it’s cleaner just to have the green indicator showing the outline of the object.

Dope Games (DNFC) Twitter
Dope Games Discord

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1036241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link