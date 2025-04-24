Thank you for playing TRIBE NINE.

Ver. 1.1.1 has been released.

Along with the Fractal Vice update, a variety of features will be added or updated.

An exclusive Fractal Vice World Map has been added.

During Fractal Vice challenges, an exclusive World Map can now be accessed.

On the Fractal Vice World Map, you will be able to view accessible floors, as well as the obtain status of the treasure chests on each floor.

Rift icons have been added to the radar.

2 Rift icons for moving to the next floor and 1 Rift icon for moving to the Boss Floor will be displayed.

Rifts have been adjusted.

There are now 3 types of Rifts on each floor for moving — "A", "B", and "Boss". "Boss" — Rifts that can take players to a Boss Floor with the corresponding level of that layer. "A" and "B" — Rifts found on each floor layer that can take players to a lower floor. Along with the above changes, there will be a total of 15 floors that will be allocated with treasure chests (Boss Floors excluded).



Boss Floors have been added.

Once the Boss on a Boss Floor has been defeated, the Rift for returning placed at the far back of that floor can be accessed for returning.

The Special Chests that were originally allocated at B5 will now be placed on Boss Floors.

*Regardless of the layer on which the Boss Floor is challenged, a Special Chest can only be claimed 1 time per week.

Treasure Chests distributed based on score.

After defeating the Boss on the Boss Floor, Luxurious Chest(s) will appear in the far back of the Boss Floor based on the score received.

The maximum number of Luxurious Chests that may appear after completing a single challenge is 30.

Unlike chests in Fractal Vice, chests distributed based on scores have no weekly limit on the number that can be opened.

Conditions to additionally increase obtained scores have been added.

Scores can be increased greatly by reaching even lower floors.

Scores can be increased greatly by engaging in an encounter with multiple enemies.

The animation for score obtain has been adjusted.

The obtained score will now display above the characters.

Central Shaft has been added.

By defeating the Boss located on B4 of Fractal Vice, you will gain access to a Rift in the far back that will take you to the Central Shaft.

When taking on Fractal Vice, you will be able to move directly to the area with the Red Limit Series and challenge it by selecting "Move to 24 City: Central Shaft".

In Central Shaft, the restrictions on functions such as party edit and recovery via Bloodstains will be lifted.

Defeat the Red Limit Series Boss at the highest difficulty to obtain a corresponding medal.

The Red Limit Series Boss that can be challenged in the Central Shaft will be updated on a weekly basis. If you have not unlocked the Central Shaft where the new Red Limit Series Boss is, you must do so by defeating the Boss on B4 of Fractal Vice again.

Red Limit Series Bosses and difficulty levels will be added in an upcoming update.

Selectable Red Limit Series Boss difficulties have been added.

Players can now select the Challenge Lv when taking on Red Limit Series.

No matter the number of Full Marks Stickers collected, the initial challenge will always be set to Lv 50.

The next Challenge Lv will then become available upon completing the previous Challenge Lv.

Available Challenge Lvs will only be applicable to the same Red Limit Series.

Players can obtain a medal by defeating the Red Limit Series at the highest difficulty available.

Time of revival for enemies holding keys to corresponding gates has been adjusted.

Once enemies holding keys to corresponding gates on each floor have been defeated, they will not revive until the next Fractal Vice map update.

*Gates on Boss Floors are excluded.

Notice prompt has been added.

Players will see a prompt before proceeding if the levels of enemies on the next floor greatly exceed those of the party members in the current challenge.

Tips have been added/updated.

With this update, new Tips have been added, and some adjustments were made to existing Tips.

Compatible Monster Sub Stats has been added.

The following Sub Stats will be available on Compatible Monsters received in Fractal Vice. Maximum HP IV++ Attack IV++ Defense IV++ Support IV++ Critical Rate IV++ Critical DMG Multiplier IV++ Grant Recovery Effect IV++



The following events/campaigns will be available.

Fractal Vice - Hegemony Act 1

Fractal Vice "Favored"

Event: Restoration of Neo Tokyo

Digital Energy Food (K), Digital Energy Food (M) and Digital Energy Food (G) can now be sold.

A portion of Red Limit Series Bosses' "WARNING Attacks" will become "FATAL Attacks".

On the Results screen in Boss battles, Challenge Lv will be displayed.

The attack patterns of Death Penalty and Destroyer will be adjusted.

The attack timing of Rakuzakai will be partially adjusted.

Attack intervals of Tentacles will be partially adjusted.

When battling Rakuzakai, the prioritization of ally character's Evasion timing will be adjusted.

The abilities of Ferocious Enemy Deadly Red Alert will be lowered.

The Battle BGM for some areas will be adjusted .

Volume of some characters' voice effects when Chain Skills are triggered will be adjusted.

On the mobile version, the default Graphic Settings will be set to "Low".

For Rank Matches, players ranked at Bronze Rank ★1 - Silver Rank ★3 will be matched with opponents that are close in strength and of the same rank.

Other minor adjustments have been implemented.

The following issues have been resolved.

In Ch. 3 Story XB, an effect may not display correctly and cause the XB game to suddenly go into the top of the fourth inning. *Depending on the XB Story progress, it may be possible to go into the top of the fourth inning properly.

In Ch. 3 Story XB, no matter her enhancement status, Tsuki Iroha will be included in the team as a Guest Character.

In Ch. 0 Story Challenge, the game may not proceed correctly when executing Chain Skill under certain conditions.

When battling the U-DX Robot, if the player pauses and locks a Tension Card, they may be returned to the Title Screen.

Under certain conditions, even if the conditions for activating the effect of the Passive Skill Expansion 2 "Unseen Arrow" are met, the effect may not be activated. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this issue and are issuing Enigma Entity x120 as compensation. Please claim the items from in-game Mail.

When the party is equipped with Tension Card "Super Play", if "Toad Shot" granted through Ichinosuke Akiba's Strategy Skill "Akiba Ninjutsu: Conceal" triggers the effect of "Super Play", [Kingship] stacks will be gained till it reaches its maximum.

When Q is being operated while wearing the Skin "Dominator", players will be returned to the Title screen instead when moving to the Battle Results screen. *Should this occur, the battle will be considered as cleared.

When the character being operated is knocked out, they can continue to move temporarily under certain conditions.

In a battle where multiple enemies are engaged in the encounter, on certain occasions, the game may be unable to progress when the effect of Tension Card "Close Attack" activates.

Other minor issues have been resolved along the update.

For other bug fixes, please refer to related in-game notices posted after the release of Ver 1.1.1.

