Witch Predator



In the dawn of ancient Britannia, during the age of towering stones and untamed wilds, a Scout type Predator stalked the land. Known only as the Witch Predator, she would use her disposable drones, their silent flight scouting the terrain and pinpointing the movements of potential prey. She would discover a group of Celtic warbands; she observed their ruthless raids and brutality against their enemies. With their strength and bravado in full display, it was a challenge she relished. As her hunt began, she adapted her gear, replacing the metallic components of her armor with bone and hide. This would allow her to match their ferocity and fight with warrior pride. Her wild combat cries echoed through the forest, filling the hearts of the Celtic warriors with dread.

This DLC pack includes the Witch Predator premium class, as well as early access to the new Drone Predator gear.

Drone



A disposable tracking device that uses Yautja technology similar to the bionic mask’s scanning abilities. After deployment, the Drone will cloak itself and send out a pulse, marking all prey within its scanning radius for a set duration

Dual Swords Predator weapon is now also available for free

