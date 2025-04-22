Hi everyone!

This hotfix aims to quickly deliver several fixes to players while a more comprehensive patch is being prepared to address bugs and enhance the game's overall polish.

Fixes for the Geez-o-Meow, Eye See You, and Complete Box Set achievements will be included in the next patch, coming very soon.

Please do not hesitate to report any bug you encounter in-game to our support platform.

See you in Velvet Cove!

Game Progression Blockers Fixes

Fixed a bug in chapter ‘Infiltration‘, where getting help from Kat and being caught by Corey would cause the action choice prompts to disappear, blocking progression.

Crash Fixes

Fixed a crash that could occur when pausing the game right in a middle of a scene transition, in some specific scenes.

Fixed a crash that could occur when transitionning between specific scenes, like in the chapter ‘An Empty Cabin’.

Achievements Fixes

‘90s Chic’ : fixed a bug forbidding achievement to unlock in some specific situations.

‘Dear Diary’ : fixed a bug forbidding achievement to unlock in some specific situations.

‘Nailed It’ : fixed a bug forbidding achievement to unlock in some specific situations.

‘Dead Poets Society’: achievement was unlockable only if player helped Kat cut her hair. This criterium was removed, making unlocking accessible to every player, whatever the level of relationship with Kat.

General Fixes

Fixed a bug with the menu’s setting to invert vertical or horizontal axis, being greyed out and impossible to change.

Fixed a bug with the camcorder view being darker in some situations.

Fixed a bug in chapter ‘The Day We Met’, where Swann walking animation was missing during some dialogue with Dylan.

Fixed a bug in chapter ‘Infiltration‘, where Corey would never go back inside the house after player is getting caught.

Localization fixes