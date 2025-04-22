Reagents!

Now you understand: escape is foolish, undesirable, impossible. For those truly dedicated to the therapy, we have begun our Relapse Initiative. Together we can always get better.

New Trial: Liquidate the Union

2 New MK-Challenges: Spread the Disease & Cook the Informant

New Deluxe Catalog: Project Relapse

New Enemy: The Jaeger

New Limited-Time Event: Jaeger Onboarding

Introducing a New Game Mode: Trial Maker

Introducing the Relapse Initiative

Player Progression Adjustments

Save Game support in Escalation Therapy

Nudity Filter Toggle

Join Trials “In Progress”

Other additions, improvements and fixes

Season 3: Project Relapse

Now you understand: escape is foolish, undesirable, impossible. For those truly dedicated to the therapy, we have begun our Relapse Initiative. Begin again. Be Rewarded. Keep growing. Together, we can always get better.

[previewyoutube=WzcQY67LLek;full]LINK TRAILER[/previewyoutube]



Human labor is the backbone of liberty and profit. We cannot allow the vanity of self-preservation to threaten production. Cross the picket line, persuade labor to resume production, and liquify the union.

New MK-Challenge: Spread the Disease



Sexually transmitted disease is the secret handshake of evolutionary judgement and divine retribution. Spread the infection, and we will let you out.

New MK-Challenge: Cook the Informant



Nobody can resist interrogation by torture, and any manner of death is a mercy. Microwave the informant, burst his head, and we will let you out.

New Deluxe Catalog: Project Relapse



The new Deluxe Catalog “Project Relapse” is now available.

The catalog is filled with 10 pages of new exclusive cosmetic items.

Unlock the Deluxe Catalog using Murkoff Coins, earned by completing the Onboarding Catalog and other Deluxe Catalogs.

Acquire Stamps by completing Trials and Tasks, then use the Stamps to acquire Deluxe Catalog items.

As a reminder, the Deluxe Catalogs are available permanently. Unlock items at your own pace.

New Enemy: The Jaeger



The Jaeger initiative introduces a valuable new member to our Experimental Population, an exemplar of resilience, dedication, and obedience. Equipped with the latest in radio broadcasting technology, Murkoff guides the Jaeger remotely with simple instructions—Find and kill the assigned Reagent, wherever they run, wherever they hide. A lethal homing device on two legs, the Jaeger doesn’t stop until her target is brutally murdered. Don’t give up, and Murkoff won’t give up on you.

A new enemy type can now visit the Trials: The Jaeger

When the Jaeger appears in a Trial, she will target one Reagent and chase it until death.

New Limited-Time Program: Jeager Onboarding



The Jaeger is currently undergoing vigorous live environment testing. Just as death follows a wasted life, so does the Jaeger follow those it wishes to hold close.

New Variator:

JAEGER: The Jaeger Ex-Pop is permanently present in Trials. Experience the event by selecting the "Jaeger" Program on the Trial Board.

The new variator has also been added to Escalation Therapy and Trial Maker.

Event Schedule:

Part 1: April 22nd to May 6

Part 2: May 6 to May 20

Introducing the Trial Maker



Consider the blood, sweat, and tears that go into creating The Therapy. Experience it for yourself, and experiment with your limits, physical, mental, and emotional, with our new Trial Maker.

With the Trial Maker, players can now:

Build their own Trial by combining various Trials, MK-Challenges, and custom Variators.

Create and save up to 10 unique trials.

Generate names for your creations by selecting from a list of words.

Easily share your creations with friends using a unique Trial code.

Play Trials made by other players using their code or if they are present in the same Sleep Room.

Unleash your creativity and challenge yourself like never before!

Introducing the Relapse Initiative



You have proven your dedication to the therapy, but this is only the beginning. The Relapse initiative is a fresh start. Together, we can go deeper.

Reach the new maximum therapy level (99) to access the Relapse Initiative.

Relapse reverts your therapy to level one in exchange of a permanent upgrade of your choice and rewards.

Reagents will be invited to enter the clinic area located in the Evaluation Corridor after completing a Trial. They must be at maximum therapy level to opt into the Relapse initiative.



Benefits of performing the Relapse initiative:

THERAPY RESET: Your therapy level will be reset and all upgrades will be relocked.

RELAPSE NUMBER: Your relapse number increases after each relapse.

PERMANENT UNLOCK: Unlock one upgrade of your choice to keep permanently. It won't be locked at future relapses.

KEEP YOUR COSMETICS: All your character and cell cosmetics are kept.

KEEP YOUR STATS: Your stats carry over across relapses.

RELAPSE PLAQUE: A honorific plaque is installed in your cell room with the amount of relapses completed.

Progression Adjustments

The progression has been adjusted to fit the new maximum therapy level (99).

Amps are now unlocked as a batch of 3 at different milestones throughout the progression.

You are now rewarded with XP based on your grade.

XP for completing Trial and MK-Challenges XP have been adjusted.

Performance XP has been improved and is more rewarding based on your performance during a Trial.

Save Game in Escalation Therapy

Players can now save and exit an Escalation Therapy run and return to it later.

Only one save game is possible per player.

Starting a new Escalation Therapy will overwrite the save game.

Players can continue an Escalation Therapy with the same group, and all players will regain their exact loadout.

New players joining a saved game (who haven't played previously) will need to select an upgrade consecutively for each completed Trial in the saved game.

Murkoff Suspends Reborns Program Temporarily

In response to the recent escape attempts, Murkoff has temporarily suspended the Rebirth program.

To serve as a reminder of the escape incident, Amelia is now displayed in the Sleep Room.

Additionally, the Reborn counter has been concealed.

Added Nudity Filter

Added a new “Nudity Filter” option in the Settings.

Enables visual filter to hide nudity and sexually explicit content that could be considered offensive.

Please note that certain environmental elements, such as artwork or mannequins, may still feature some nudity.

Join Trials in Progress

It is now possible to join friends already playing a Trial (Join-in-progress) via the Social Menu.

Additions/Fixes/Balancing

As some players might have experienced, the imposters have improved their behavior to cause even more confusion during Trials: They can carry items, bleed, suffer from Psychosis effects, Ping, Perform emotes, Look around, Crouch, etc.

Upon entering the game for the first time after the update, players are presented with a new tutorial screens to explain the Relapse Initiative and Progression changes.

Relapse Number is now displayed in the Records/Stats menu.

You are no longer safe while on the other side of a garage door… enemies can grab you!

All of the cell posters now have a unique name.

Other various bug fixes.

New DLC Pack: Sweet Release



https://store.steampowered.com/app/3518320/The_Outlast_Trials__Sweet_Release_Pack/

Sergeant Leland Coyle Plush

He's Hip, He's cool and he can be yours!



Introducing the plush that will bring justice and a jolt of electricity right into your home: the Sergeant Leland Coyle Plush has officially launched on Makeship! Order yours now, and remember, in Coyle's world, there's no such thing as too much discipline!

If you encounter any issues in-game, feel free to join our 18+ Official Outlast Discord Server and create a ticket to speak with our support team.

Catch you all in the Sleep Room...