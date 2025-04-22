It's the Manor's birthday! The Banquet Hall is ready, and we're inviting you for cake, a special quiz, traditions from around the world and presents.
New season! An ancient holiday, beautiful rituals, very special alchemy and a whole host of challenges Mr. X has to face.
Update notes via Steam Community
It's the Manor's birthday! The Banquet Hall is ready, and we're inviting you for cake, a special quiz, traditions from around the world and presents.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3077661
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update