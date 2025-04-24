

The Hundred-day war between "extremeness" and "despair" begins...

"The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy-" is finally out today!

Please enjoy this one-of-a-kind work born from the creators' "madness and passion" to your heart's content.

＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝

■About Bugs

Please check below for information on currently confirmed bugs.

For any other information on bugs within the game, please post in the following thread.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/3014080/discussions/0/600776571073099600/

＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝

-Click here for details and trial version

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3014080/HUNDRED_LINE/