 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
24 April 2025 Build 18145851 Edited 24 April 2025 – 04:13:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


The Hundred-day war between "extremeness" and "despair" begins...

"The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy-" is finally out today!
Please enjoy this one-of-a-kind work born from the creators' "madness and passion" to your heart's content.

＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
■About Bugs
Please check below for information on currently confirmed bugs.
For any other information on bugs within the game, please post in the following thread.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/3014080/discussions/0/600776571073099600/

＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝

-Click here for details and trial version
https://store.steampowered.com/app/3014080/HUNDRED_LINE/

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link