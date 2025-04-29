Three new kits are coming May 1 for The Sims™ 4! Make your kitchen look more lived-in with The Sims™ 4 Kitchen Clutter Kit, repair old appliances in your versatile workshop with The Sims™ 4 Restoration Workshop Kit, and dress Elder Sims in relaxed, practical styles with The Sims™ 4 Golden Years Kit.



The kitchen is the hub of family life – so make yours look lived-in with Kitchen Clutter. Tell stories about lives in-progress with everyday items, some of which are open or appear to be in-use like groceries or a drying rack. This kit includes all the homey touches you need to make more realistic kitchens.



With Restoration Workshop, take old, broken-down appliances and revive them with your Handiness skill. This kit will help you capture the full handy-Sim experience with shelves, workbenches, and other details for building a functional space.



Golden Years gives you relaxed, practical styles tailored just for Elder Sims. These comfortable looks will help them display their personalities wherever their stories take them next whether that’s the garden, the gym, or on a stroll through the neighborhood.