No Time to Explain. Dropping a Patch That Nerfs Races, But Also:
Fixes retrospections that wouldn’t trigger.
Translates previously untranslated lines.
Adds missing subtitles.
Expands the racing tracklist.
Adds missing resolutions.
Adds missing commands.
Reorders quest progression.
Fixes quest tracking.
Moves some quest triggers around.
Reduces race checkpoints to a single one.
Fixes cutscene jank.
Routes voice-over to the proper mixer channels.
Squashes rare blockers.
