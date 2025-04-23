 Skip to content

Major 23 April 2025 Build 18144078 Edited 23 April 2025 – 20:32:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

No Time to Explain. Dropping a Patch That Nerfs Races, But Also:

  • Fixes retrospections that wouldn’t trigger.

  • Translates previously untranslated lines.

  • Adds missing subtitles.

  • Expands the racing tracklist.

  • Adds missing resolutions.

  • Adds missing commands.

  • Reorders quest progression.

  • Fixes quest tracking.

  • Moves some quest triggers around.

  • Reduces race checkpoints to a single one.

  • Fixes cutscene jank.

  • Routes voice-over to the proper mixer channels.

  • Squashes rare blockers.

