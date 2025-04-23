We’ve released a hotfix to address some additional issues following our most recent update:

Fixed an issue where adventure books collected prior to Update 4 were not contributing towards the completion of the Bookman achievement.

Fixed an issue where the new “Sleight of Hand” adventure book was not appearing if you had already met Gina in the Vatican before the release of Update 4.

Fixed an issue where you could not call the Ziggurat elevator when revisiting Iraq.