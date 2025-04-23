We’ve released a hotfix to address some additional issues following our most recent update:
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed an issue where adventure books collected prior to Update 4 were not contributing towards the completion of the Bookman achievement.
-
Fixed an issue where the new “Sleight of Hand” adventure book was not appearing if you had already met Gina in the Vatican before the release of Update 4.
-
Fixed an issue where you could not call the Ziggurat elevator when revisiting Iraq.
-
Fixed an issue where you could not place the Stelae in the crate next to Nawal’s delivery boy in Gizeh in the later stages of the “Belongs in a Museum” discovery.
Changed files in this update