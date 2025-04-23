 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
23 April 2025 Build 18144025 Edited 23 April 2025 – 16:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve released a hotfix to address some additional issues following our most recent update:

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where adventure books collected prior to Update 4 were not contributing towards the completion of the Bookman achievement.

  • Fixed an issue where the new “Sleight of Hand” adventure book was not appearing if you had already met Gina in the Vatican before the release of Update 4.

  • Fixed an issue where you could not call the Ziggurat elevator when revisiting Iraq.

  • Fixed an issue where you could not place the Stelae in the crate next to Nawal’s delivery boy in Gizeh in the later stages of the “Belongs in a Museum” discovery.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2677661
  • Loading history…
Depot 2677662
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 2677663
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link