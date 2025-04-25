The Bomb Fix - Early Access Update #8

This is mostly an update full of smaller fixes.

One to highlight is that we improved the attack behavior of Bomb units. So going for builds featuring swarms of self-exploders should be a lot more fun now... and enemies featuring bombs a bit scarier...

More new features are currently in the work and should be coming soon.

If you want to get all the updates early and help us test out the new changes, you can switch your game to the Beta branch in your Steam library. Right click -> Properties -> Betas and select the beta from the dropdown menu. Of course there also might be a couple more bugs on this, but we usually fix them very quickly on there.

See the full list of changes below.

BALANCE CHANGES:

PCX Brood Mech skill warning persists a little longer before the skill hits.

Some Drop prices increased to adjust for power.

BUG FIXES:

Prohibit opening in-game menu while playing win/lose sequence to prevent exceptions

Win/lose Sequence: auto scroll and zoom again

Sniper Range can now also be applied to RoboPoker

Allow combat engineer's missiles to live longer to reach far away targets (when using the growing reach hack)

Make it more unlikely for units to get stuck on layer borders

Let melee units move closer to the building when attacking it

No (invisible) rally points for harvester factories

Engineers shoot automatically on enemies in their weapon range while standing

All Bomb units should hit their targets more consistently now.

PCX Bomb units should behave more consistently with the triggering of their explosion state.

PCX Brood Mech skill description fixed. Can no longer summon when stunned

Core Harvester RushBeacon teleport exploit fixed.

Stun more robust in how it handles buildings

PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATIONS: