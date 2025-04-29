 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 29 April 2025 Build 18142578 Edited 29 April 2025 – 15:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

IT’S HERE!

The Him, the Smile & bloom Patch is now LIVE!

Thank you to everyone who has shown their support for Him, the Smile & bloom. The completed edit of the English script has now been patched in, so make sure to update your game!

With the new script, get ready to experience the story in a fresh new way.

If you haven't already, be ready to step into a world of romance and flowers in this refreshingly mature otome, following the lives of four couples centered around a local flower shop.

Remember to update your game!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3197721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link