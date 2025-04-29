IT’S HERE!

The Him, the Smile & bloom Patch is now LIVE!

Thank you to everyone who has shown their support for Him, the Smile & bloom. The completed edit of the English script has now been patched in, so make sure to update your game!

With the new script, get ready to experience the story in a fresh new way.

If you haven't already, be ready to step into a world of romance and flowers in this refreshingly mature otome, following the lives of four couples centered around a local flower shop.

Remember to update your game!