This is a minor version, the first one that supports the upcoming "Old Dynasties" expansion (which is out tomorrow!), so mostly small technical changes. But it also has two nice features. First, new random events were added, those were originally planned for the expansion, but since I got more new events than I planned, I decided to move some to the base game instead. Second, a kind of modding was added. Now audience events can be written in a simple scripting language, so you can add your own if you wish!

BTW, this version incorrectly says "the expansion can be purchased" instead of "wishlisted", but it will "fix" itself tomorrow when the expansion is out :)

[feature] This version allows writing your own events (modding), since events system was exposed to LUA (a simple scripting language). In "data/content/" folder you have various files you can edit (note that those will break saves compatibility in most cases) and documentation (most effects are described, with parameters). There are also hints which allow you to disable hardcoded events, etc (for easier testing of new events). Overall, it's a bit crude, and I would recommend to wait for future version before using it (it might be improved/extended), but overall it works.

[content] New random audience events (mostly for early game).

The expansion can be wishlisted/purchased here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2775010/Stellar_Monarch_2_Old_Dynasties/

Reminders

You can follow my Steam Developer Page if you wish to be notified each time a new game or expansions is being released.

Also, if you have a moment to leave a Steam review of the game it would be appreciated. It makes a big difference to an indie developer like me. Thanks!