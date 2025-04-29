Hey Workshop Enthusiasts! 🛠️

🆕 What’s inside this pack?

🔹 Hand Cranked Grinder – A classic hand-powered grinder that was once essential for sharpening tools with precision. Now, its mechanism is rusted, and the wooden parts need restoration. Can you bring it back to its former glory?

🔹 Cigar Cutter – An elegant and precise tool for cigar enthusiasts. Over time, its blades have dulled, and the metal parts have developed a patina. Only true restoration masters will be able to return it to its perfect state!

🔹 MultiTool – A versatile, all-purpose tool that has seen years of use and now requires thorough repairs. With jammed hinges, worn-out blades, and dirty components, will you be able to make it function like new again?

🛠️ New challenges ahead!

Each of these items requires different restoration techniques. This is your chance to refine your skills and return to the workshop with fresh goals to accomplish!

📢 Let us know which item was the biggest challenge for you!

🎮 Roll up your sleeves and get to work – the new missions are waiting! 💪🚀

~ VR Factory Team