(Windows only) Added support for TSR and XeSS supersampling.

Auto detect now supports auto-setting appropriate supersampling settings based on your scalability settings and platform type.

Fixed DualShock controller support no longer working in Firmament as of the 2.0.6 patch update.

Fixed book pages flipping back and forth when spamming page turns.

Fixed double-clicking on ladders while fast travel on ladders is enabled causing the player to not actually travel anywhere at all.

(Mac only) Implemented a workaround for auto detect not behaving well on Mac and sometimes setting too high of settings for what your Mac can handle. Auto detect will now use a specific set of rules based on the number of cores available on your Mac.

Added new translations for some UI elements.

Minor art adjustments made across all areas.

Fixed some LOD transitions having noticeable “pops”.

Fixed some instances of text overlapping on the adjunct UI in certain languages.

Fixed an instance of a cathode socket reporting concatenated sockets when it would still be in an unsolvable state under certain circumstances.

Fixed some ice blocks having a strange blue hue when on low shadow settings.

Fixed a gimbal lock issue with the player character under certain circumstances.

Fixed an instance of the player being able to squeeze through a specific door while it is opening, to then fall through the world.