29 April 2025 Build 18135643 Edited 29 April 2025 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today’s patch addresses some late-game performance drops, brings some stability improvements, and includes a handful of improvements in response to player feedback. We’re also heads-down on our next update, planned for early June, which will include plenty more improvements and updates across the game. Thanks for continuing to share your feedback, Civ fans!

Patch Notes

  • Addressed a reported issue where late-game performance could noticeably drop, usually when opening and closing the Production menu.

  • Improved game stability.

  • The Map Icon for Wall Improvements will no longer visually appear to take an available slot when placing a Building on Districts during gameplay.

  • War support UI will now update right away when supporting an ally’s war.

  • Sugar is now treated as a Bonus Resource in the Modern Age.

  • Resolved placeholder text strings seen in the Challenges menu.

  • Addressed a reported issue where Tech / Civic icons disappeared when research queuing with Tutorials enabled.

  • Addressed a reported issue where Adjacency Arrows were only appearing the first time a Building was built.

  • [Mac Only] 3D assets will now display when using MetalFX graphics options.

