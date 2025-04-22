

Greetings, Age of Empires IV community! After rolling out the Knights of Cross and Rose expansion and a hotfix patch for 13.0 (read here for more info), we are pretty happy with where things are at. However, as we all know, there is always room for improvement! We’re back with some bugfixes, gameplay tweaks, and a new seasonal game mode for you to enjoy.

Thanks again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to make Age of Empires what it is today!

Please Note: As part of updating to this latest build, any saved games and observable matches made on previous builds will be unable to be loaded or replayed.

### ◆Patch 13.1.4420◆

New Event and Game Mode

Plant your flag into the battlefield and look down upon your enemies in Season Ten’s second event, Conquest! This event also introduces the (aptly named) Conqueror’s Cache game mode, where players will fight for dominance by seizing capture points across the map (details below). Guard your treasures and trophies with unwavering pride – after all, if you can’t have them, no one can - starts April 29th!

Conquest Event





New Game Mode: Conqueror’s Cache

Battle for control in Season Ten’s new game mode! Fight for control over the Conqueror’s Cache and the Conqueror’s bounty. The longer you hold one, the more you’ll be rewarded! Over time, the hill will upgrade and provide stronger and more devastating rewards to unleash on your opposition. Be careful not to lose your hold on the cache, as having to take the point again will mean you’ll need to build up the hill’s level.

This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!

:alertalert: DISCLAIMER This list is subject to change and should not be considered a comprehensive list of all the known issues we’re tracking. The above is to inform you of the team’s current priorities, which will change as other issues arise or take precedence.

