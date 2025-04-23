

As the subject title says, Old Skies has officially launched on Steam!

Join ChronoZen agent Fia Quinn on a time-travel adventure spanning 200 years. Old Skies is a story of love, loss and legacy. Plus it's 10% off during the first week!

IMPORTANT NOTE: If you played the demo, the SAVES DO NOT PERSIST to the main game. Sorry about that. Couldn't be avoided.

This game took almost five years to make and reaching this day doesn't seem real. I SO hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it.

-Dave, Ben, et al