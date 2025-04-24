 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Major 24 April 2025 Build 18132182 Edited 24 April 2025 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

UPDATE 15 PATCH NOTES

Update summary

  • THE LAST VERSE is available in Co-op and the campaign! Face against Hielo in three new missions.

  • Introducing PRESTIGE LEVELS. Level up past the current maximum level and earn a badge to show your status in lobbies.

  • Does switching loadouts for your Boss take too long? Add BOSS SLOTS and quickly swap between your favourite presets.

  • Co-op missions can now be freely RESTARTED from the pause menu when things go wrong.

  • COLD STRIKE mission is now accessible in the campaign. Wait for a call from the CIA as you gain influence in the city.

Updates:

General

  • The Last Verse plotline is now available as an urban legend, campaign plotline and as three separate missions:
  • Rendezvous
  • Payback
  • Mic Drop

  • Level up your Progression level after unlocking everything to earn cash and prestigious level badges.

  • Purchase boss slots for your multiplayer cash to store easily swappable presets.

  • Dollar costs that were too long to fit in certain screens now use the short format ($250K, $1.05M)

  • NEW labels are now displayed for unseen Co-op missions.

  • Recommended missions will now automatically recommend new missions added in the most recent pdate until they are played a few times.

Bot improvements

Weapon updates

  • “Cage” now carries a brick (previously had no equipment).

Perks and equipment

Campaign

  • Cold Strike mission becomes available mid-playthrough. Complete a heist, and the government may leave you a message.

  • Increased costs on higher difficulties.

  • Added some assurances that the generated heisters for hire won’t come with the same perks and loadout.

  • Added multiple new stats to the Details screen at the end of a campaign run.

  • The Armored Convoy mission has its own new icon to differentiate it from its easier variant.

  • The High-Security Robbery mission has its own new icon to differentiate it from its easier variant.

  • Timed heat and investigation effects (i.e. no heat for a day after the police ambush event) now display their duration in the Sheriff’s tab.

  • Paused investigation (e.g. in Cagnali’s Order) is mentioned on the new day screen.

  • A different cutscene is being used for the Strong Arm Dollar Dragon goal.

Fixes:

  • Fixed an exploit allowing high-level players to earn multiplayer cash only by restarting the campaign.

  • Tier 3 enemy armies should no longer be displayed in red when you also have army tier 3.

  • Fixed the Hard and Extreme difficulty warnings, which were sometimes shown for players well past the level threshold.

  • After purchasing assets or gaining a boss level, the asset shop should be refreshed right away in case there are new assets to unlock.

  • Certain heists weren’t configured to support stealth-related bonus objectives. They support them now.

  • The warning when carrying maximum bags now correctly says only the secondary weapon is allowed.

  • Prevented multiple lines from being skipped at once sometimes in cutscenes.

  • The starting character in the tutorial mission now has a melee weapon.

  • Several typos.

Known issues:

  • Voice chat for consoles is not available at this time.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2933081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link