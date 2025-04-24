UPDATE 15 PATCH NOTES
Update summary
-
THE LAST VERSE is available in Co-op and the campaign! Face against Hielo in three new missions.
-
Introducing PRESTIGE LEVELS. Level up past the current maximum level and earn a badge to show your status in lobbies.
-
Does switching loadouts for your Boss take too long? Add BOSS SLOTS and quickly swap between your favourite presets.
-
Co-op missions can now be freely RESTARTED from the pause menu when things go wrong.
-
COLD STRIKE mission is now accessible in the campaign. Wait for a call from the CIA as you gain influence in the city.
Updates:
General
- The Last Verse plotline is now available as an urban legend, campaign plotline and as three separate missions:
- Rendezvous
- Payback
- Mic Drop
-
Level up your Progression level after unlocking everything to earn cash and prestigious level badges.
-
Purchase boss slots for your multiplayer cash to store easily swappable presets.
-
Dollar costs that were too long to fit in certain screens now use the short format ($250K, $1.05M)
-
NEW labels are now displayed for unseen Co-op missions.
-
Recommended missions will now automatically recommend new missions added in the most recent pdate until they are played a few times.
Bot improvements
Weapon updates
- “Cage” now carries a brick (previously had no equipment).
Perks and equipment
Campaign
-
Cold Strike mission becomes available mid-playthrough. Complete a heist, and the government may leave you a message.
-
Increased costs on higher difficulties.
-
Added some assurances that the generated heisters for hire won’t come with the same perks and loadout.
-
Added multiple new stats to the Details screen at the end of a campaign run.
-
The Armored Convoy mission has its own new icon to differentiate it from its easier variant.
-
The High-Security Robbery mission has its own new icon to differentiate it from its easier variant.
-
Timed heat and investigation effects (i.e. no heat for a day after the police ambush event) now display their duration in the Sheriff’s tab.
-
Paused investigation (e.g. in Cagnali’s Order) is mentioned on the new day screen.
-
A different cutscene is being used for the Strong Arm Dollar Dragon goal.
Fixes:
-
Fixed an exploit allowing high-level players to earn multiplayer cash only by restarting the campaign.
-
Tier 3 enemy armies should no longer be displayed in red when you also have army tier 3.
-
Fixed the Hard and Extreme difficulty warnings, which were sometimes shown for players well past the level threshold.
-
After purchasing assets or gaining a boss level, the asset shop should be refreshed right away in case there are new assets to unlock.
-
Certain heists weren’t configured to support stealth-related bonus objectives. They support them now.
-
The warning when carrying maximum bags now correctly says only the secondary weapon is allowed.
-
Prevented multiple lines from being skipped at once sometimes in cutscenes.
-
The starting character in the tutorial mission now has a melee weapon.
-
Several typos.
Known issues:
- Voice chat for consoles is not available at this time.
Changed files in this update