UPDATE 15 PATCH NOTES

COLD STRIKE mission is now accessible in the campaign. Wait for a call from the CIA as you gain influence in the city.

Co-op missions can now be freely RESTARTED from the pause menu when things go wrong.

Does switching loadouts for your Boss take too long? Add BOSS SLOTS and quickly swap between your favourite presets.

Introducing PRESTIGE LEVELS. Level up past the current maximum level and earn a badge to show your status in lobbies.

THE LAST VERSE is available in Co-op and the campaign! Face against Hielo in three new missions.

General

Recommended missions will now automatically recommend new missions added in the most recent pdate until they are played a few times.

NEW labels are now displayed for unseen Co-op missions.

Dollar costs that were too long to fit in certain screens now use the short format ($250K, $1.05M)

Purchase boss slots for your multiplayer cash to store easily swappable presets.

Level up your Progression level after unlocking everything to earn cash and prestigious level badges.

Bot improvements

Weapon updates

Perks and equipment

Campaign

Cold Strike mission becomes available mid-playthrough. Complete a heist, and the government may leave you a message.

Increased costs on higher difficulties.

Added some assurances that the generated heisters for hire won’t come with the same perks and loadout.

Added multiple new stats to the Details screen at the end of a campaign run.

The Armored Convoy mission has its own new icon to differentiate it from its easier variant.

The High-Security Robbery mission has its own new icon to differentiate it from its easier variant.

Timed heat and investigation effects (i.e. no heat for a day after the police ambush event) now display their duration in the Sheriff’s tab.

Paused investigation (e.g. in Cagnali’s Order) is mentioned on the new day screen.