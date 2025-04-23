-Achievements
Fixed descriptions for various achievements.
-Prehistoric World – Bonus Stage
Adjusted Garibs placement to make collection easier.
-Fortress of Fear
Removed invisible walls that were blocking players.
-Out of This World
Missing cutscene has been restored.
-Atlantis
Fixed a bug that blocked progression after passing through the dark portal.
Fixed a bug that allowed players to skip a level without opening the required door.
-Carnival Boss
Fixed the boss’s nose not blinking, which was affecting player progress.
-Enemies
Fixed enemies that were not disappearing from the screen.
Fixed a bug where enemies would only partially vanish.
-Visual Improvements
Adjustments to various bugs, textures, visual effects, colors, lighting, and shadows.
Fixed issues related to fog rendering.
