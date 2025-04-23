-Achievements

Fixed descriptions for various achievements.

-Prehistoric World – Bonus Stage

Adjusted Garibs placement to make collection easier.

-Fortress of Fear

Removed invisible walls that were blocking players.

-Out of This World

Missing cutscene has been restored.

-Atlantis

Fixed a bug that blocked progression after passing through the dark portal.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to skip a level without opening the required door.

-Carnival Boss

Fixed the boss’s nose not blinking, which was affecting player progress.

-Enemies

Fixed enemies that were not disappearing from the screen.

Fixed a bug where enemies would only partially vanish.

-Visual Improvements

Adjustments to various bugs, textures, visual effects, colors, lighting, and shadows.

Fixed issues related to fog rendering.